All the boldest men’s outfits at the 2021 Oscars – Footwear News





At this year’s Oscars, men stole the show. For Sunday’s special night, Hollywood’s biggest male actors stepped out with classic, daring, retro and dapper looks. LaKeith Stanfield transported us to the 70s, wearing a black Saint Laurent jumpsuit. The look was completed with a shirt with a butterfly collar and a belt at the waist. Stanfield, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Bill O’Neil in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” finalized the ensemble with classic black shoes and tinted sunglasses. Stanfield costar Daniel Kaluuya – who won the award for Best Supporting Actor for the film – kept it classic in a navy suit. The timeless ensemble included a double breasted blazer and matching tailored pants. As for shoes, Kaluuya opted for sleek black moccasins. Related

Lakeith stanfield CREDIT: Chris Pizzello / Pool via PMC

Leslie Odom Jr. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello / Pool via PMC Leslie Odom Jr. went bold for the evening, sporting a metallic gold suit. Like Kaluuya, Odom Jr. also opted for black moccasins, but his were of a shiny patented construction, giving his dazzling suit a polished touch. Colman Domingo continued the shimmering theme with a hot pink suit that featured cascading off-the-shoulder jewelry. Domingo’s button also featured glittering details in the center. As for the shoes, Domingo sported Christian Louboutin’s Cousin Greg black patent-leather dress shoes.

Colman Domingo CREDIT: Chris Pizzello / Pool via PMC Sacha Baron Cohen gave a lesson in tone-on-tone dressing, wearing a hot chocolate blazer, which he paired with a bright white button and a brown bow tie. He then opted for cream pants and brown loafers.

Sacha Baron Cohen CREDIT: Chris Pizzello / Pool via PMC

Questlove CREDIT: AP When it came to footwear, Questlove’s choice was the most notable. The artist arrived on the red carpet in Gold Crocs. He paired the shoes with a blazer, black pants and a cashmere-adorned face mask. The 93rd Academy Awards kick off in Los Angeles on Sunday with a new look. COVID-19 restrictions – and testing – will be in place for the intimate in-person event at two locations: Union Station and its usual venue, the Dolby Theater. David Fincher’s “Mank” is the most nominated film with 10 nods in total, followed by “The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Minari”, “Nomadland”, “Sound of Metal”, ” The Trial of the Chicago ”. 7 ”and“ Young promising woman ”. Other nominees include Chadwick Boseman, Andra Day, Carrie Mulligan, Leslie Odom Jr., Viola Davis.

