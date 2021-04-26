K-pop stars rise fashion charts as brand ambassadors – WWD

How you like it: Fashion brands just don’t seem to have enough K-pop stars, as bankable for social media engagement as songs to top the charts.

Just last week, Louis Vuitton signed boy band BTS as ambassadors for the house, and Tiffany & Co. chose singer Blackpink and recent solo artist Rosé as their new global ambassador.

The agreements are a testament to the general appeal of these musicians, particularly in North America and Asia-Pacific, the two main growth engines for luxury brands, especially during the coronavirus crisis.

“K-pop artists are one of the most universally effective influencers,” said Joo Woo, vice president and director of the menswear and gifts division at Neiman Marcus. “Luxury brands want to harness the purchasing power of Asia and speak to a younger customer.”

Brands affiliated with rapper G-Dragon – headlined by Chanel – definitely felt the power of K-pop early on, Woo noted. “There were Instagram accounts only dedicated to what he was wearing, and those items were selling immediately,” she marveled.

According to data and analytics firm ListenFirst, the influencers featured in the most popular luxury fashion articles so far in 2021 are BTS, various members of Blackpink and Kai, as well as Harry Styles, Anya Taylor-Joy, Dua Lipa, Dakota Johnson, Billie Eilish and A $ AP Rocky.

“K-pop stars are part of that next level,” said Jonathan Cohen, director of content and communications at ListenFirst, noting that the Gucci post that has generated the most responses so far this year is a South Kai’s TikTok dance video. Group of Korean-Chinese Exo boys.

“From an awareness standpoint, there is certainly some evidence that partnering with K-pop stars provides a huge boost on social media, regardless of the product,” Cohen said.

When McDonald’s unveiled a BTS combo meal last week, the fast food giant got 2.3 million responses on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. To put that into perspective, the McDonald’s tweet, TikTok video and Instagram post were the three social media posts that generated the most responses for the brand in the past year, Cohen said.

Likewise, when film studio Lionsgate tagged BTS in a tweet related to “John Wick” in October, it generated 90,398 responses – literally Lionsgate’s top performing tweet, Cohen said in amazement.

Recent research from data and news company Launchmetrics also highlights the appeal of South Korea’s biggest music stars on social media:

• Vuitton’s first post on his own channels during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris for Fall 2021 featured BTS and generated $ 436,000 in Media Impact Value, even surpassing the post of Virgil Abloh, male creative director at Vuitton, about his Tourist vs. Purist.

• G-Dragon has been roaming Instagram nervously while awaiting the debut of Chanel’s digital show in fall 2021, generating more than four million views and $ 1 million in MIV. In addition, he was the fourth celebrity voice at Paris Fashion Week.

Not that K-pop debut reaches all audiences. According to ListenFirst, 81% of women, 43% of millennials and 36% from East Asia have tweeted about BTS in the past 90 days. “With most K-pop stars having younger audiences, luxury fashion brands need to consider both the relevance and the ability of a fan base to buy your products,” Cohen said. .

According to Yu Zheng, founder of the famous Weibo Fashionmodels fashion account with more than 10 million subscribers, the South Korean stars are getting global ambassadors thanks to their high level of popularity in China.

He said that South Korean entertainment companies like YG and SM who are behind K-pop’s biggest stars “are very good at generating buzz across all social media platforms including Weibo, WeChat, Xiaoshongshu. , Kiashou and QQ, to let brands feel desirable targets to work with. “

Even though the Chinese government banned South Korean pop culture in 2016 due to the deployment of the THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system in South Korea, entertainment companies are still finding ways to influence the younger generations of China, a he added.

Eric Young, founder of Shanghai fashion boutique Le Monde of SHC and a broker between luxury brands and celebrities, said he was not surprised to see Louis Vuitton signing on BTS.

“In all markets, Vuitton works with the most requested celebrities. The men’s clothing industry in particular has more and more traces of marketing planning. Every product launch requires a large number of celebrity endorsements, so it makes perfect sense to partner with BTS to amplify brand awareness, ”he said.

“I am delighted that BTS is joining Louis Vuitton today,” Abloh said in a statement Friday. “I look forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the house, fusing luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all of the very exciting projects we are working on.

BTS, acronym for Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is made up of seven performers – Jin, Suga, J’Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook – each with their own unique style.

Vuitton also has a host of famous brand ambassadors, including Alicia Vikander, Emma Stone, Léa Seydoux, Sophie Turner, Liu Yifei and Naomi Osaka, three-time Grand Slam winner.

Linda Wang, president of BICG Fashion Group, which helps brands find ambassadors, said signing with top K-pop stars is a great alternative for brands to influence the Chinese market because there is no not enough high quality Chinese celebrities for all luxury brands. work with.

“There are a lot of Chinese stars with huge online following, but they are not fashionable enough like South Koreans, so luxury brands prefer to choose the latter. That being said, my clients are always very careful when signing with a South Korean star, especially international brands. They don’t want to be involved in geopolitical conflicts, ”she said.

L’Oréal revealed on Friday that South Korean actor Lee Jong Suk was the brand’s ambassador to China, and he encountered backlash and calls for a boycott online, as many were offended that the brand chose a South Korean star instead of a local star for the Chinese. market.

Vanessa Wu, European sales director for Shanghai-based communications agency Gusto Luxe, said that if brands are trying to tap into the Gen Z luxury demographics of the wider Asia region, “the selection criteria shouldn’t be be based solely on the traffic that these ambassadors can bring. locally or globally, but also on how they embody the brand’s DNA in the long term.

Even the smallest labels can get a huge boost when a K-pop star wears a design.

Han Chong, founder of fashion brand Self-Portrait, said last season that he made five production runs of a red cardigan that Blackpink member Jennie wore in a Netlix documentary because he was sold out every time. that it was restocked online and in China. It was one of his bestsellers from October to April.

On Thursday, Blackpink’s Rosé wore a sparkling Self-Portrait midi dress and white striped cardigan she bought on her own, and Chong said he could instantly see an increase in traffic to the site in the following days.

BTS and Blackpink are the most requested K-pop stars right now, with the four members of Blackpink – Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo – helping Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent and Celine reach their top performing positions in recent months. On the day Tiffany revealed she had been mining Rosé, the jeweler was mentioned in 60,188 tweets, a 506% increase from the day before, according to ListenFirst.

Among the new K-pop names on the rise is Aespa. Givenchy received 143,046 responses to an Instagram gallery from the South Korean girl group wearing their spring 2021 collection, Cohen noted. Only posts featuring Kim Kadashian and Kylie Jenner have received more responses for Givenchy in the past year.

“Plus, it’s not just K-pop stars that move the needle, as K-drama influencers can provide a big boost to luxury fashion brands as well,” Cohen added, highlighting a successful Vuitton article starring South Korean actor Lee Min-ho. .

