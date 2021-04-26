Photos, fashion details – WWD

Zendaya has long been a red carpet star, and the actress once again brought her styling power to the 2021 Oscars.

The actress wore a neon yellow chiffon dress with a custom cutout detail by Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli during the awards ceremony.

Zendaya’s custom dress, dubbed “Beauty Force,” took over 300 hours to create by hand in the design house’s studio. Zendaya has worked with Valentino before and was named a brand ambassador in December.

Zendaya took her Oscar haute couture look to the next level by pairing the Bulgari custom 183-carat diamond dress. The actress has unveiled a yellow diamond necklace from the fine jeweler’s 2021 fine jewelry collection, called Magnifica, which will be released this summer.

The necklace is created with two diamond necklaces and a removable 6k yellow diamond brooch with a tassel. Collars and tassels include 18 regular-cut diamonds, 693 fancy-cut step-cut diamonds and 398 round brilliant-cut diamonds and pavé-set diamonds. She paired the necklace with a matching 21k yellow diamond ring and 9k yellow diamond earrings.

Longtime Zendaya stylist Law Roach took a closer look at the neon dress on her Instagram, posting photos and videos of the Valentino dress hanging in the shower to show off the glow-in-the-dark look.

Find out more here:

Andra Day goes metallic gold at the 2021 Oscars

Behind the Scenes of Maria Bakalova’s Louis Vuitton Oscars Dress

How menswear stole the show in the 2021 awards season

WATCH: Zendaya and Tommy Hilfiger talk about their fashion collaboration