An innovative dress shirt company from a man who hates dress shirts

When he was 13 and living with his family in Hong Kong, the following thought occurred to Ben Perkins: why, he wondered, could he play a 90 minute soccer game and feel perfectly comfortable in the sports jersey he was wearing, and yet when he put on a shirt and sat in an air-conditioned hour-long church meeting, he felt like a stuck pig?

Then came his revelation: Hey, why not make a dress shirt with the same material as my football shirt?

He decided to start a business. He called it Wicka-Sweat, designed a logo, and asked his Mandarin-speaking older brother Derek to help him contact manufacturers in China.

China was where Nike, Adidas, and other relatively new and groundbreaking synthetic breathable sports jersey manufacturers, with names like Dri-FIT and ClimaLite, sourced their supplies. Plus, it was right next door.

A few companies sent him samples and quotes, but the minimum order was 5,000.

My allowance did not cover the manufacture of 5,000 shirts, recalls Ben. Wicka-Sweat was bankrupt before it had the chance to start.

Fast forward six years later, when Ben, who had gotten so good at football that the University of Kentucky gave him a track and field scholarship, decided after his freshman year to take a break from school to go on a mission to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It was called the Philippines, a place as hot and humid as Hong Kong.

There hasn’t been a single time I’ve been cold, he says.

Dressed in the standard missionary uniform of tie and dress shirt, he suffered silently for two years. When he got home and threw his drab, frayed cotton shirts in the trash, he decided the time had come to revive his old Wicka-Sweat idea.

Maybe his time was up, but I thought there were a lot of missionaries coming out who could totally benefit from an athletic dress shirt, he said.

By now he had transferred to the University of Utah Valley, where he also received a football scholarship. Selling his new line of dress shirts was something he was doing on the side.

He raised enough money through Kickstarter to invest $ 20,000 in his new business, almost entirely for products. The bedroom in her Provo apartment was stacked to the ceiling with dress shirts. He marketed them online and by word of mouth. They came out the door very slowly, in pairs or in pairs.

When he traced where his sales came from, it was still a relative, says Ben.

But then somehow a missionary mother in Ogden heard about these tropical-friendly shirts and said she needed 10 for her son who was leaving for Barranquilla, Colombia, in two days.

Ben traveled to Ogden to personally deliver the order.

Before he knew it, his shirts were all the rage among Barranquilla missionaries, who began to order them en masse. Word got out: these shirts were cool.

The positive reviews led him to think his part-time business could become his full-time business. When he graduated from UVU in 2018, he and his friend and marketing director Jordan Larsen decided to give it a try.

Their goal: to make the world’s most comfortable dress shirt breathable, stretchy, wrinkle-free, spot-free, non-peeling, wicking sweat and with an added humanitarian touch. Since the material is completely man-made and synthetic, they decided to use only recycled plastic.

You read about all the plastic in the ocean and landfills every day and even on the streets as trash, says Ben. We thought, OK, we have enough plastic; allows the use of plastic that already exists. We have to pay more for recycled plastic, but we try to be the stewards not only of men’s wardrobes, but also of the Earth.

Let’s not only make the best dress shirt in the world, but make the best dress shirt in the world.

Each shirt is equivalent to 15 plastic bottles taken from oceans, rivers and landfills.

They abandoned the name Wicka-Sweat and named their company & Collar. At first it was Blue and White Collar, but it was too wordy for an effective logo and marketing campaign. Basically & Collar is a company that makes sports jerseys and puts a collar on them.

Every year they have been opened, even in the pandemic year of 2020, business has grown by a factor of 700%. Besides Ben and Jordan, there are now eight other full-time employees.

Ninety percent of sales are online (andcollar.com), the rest in retail stores (& Collar is in Mr. Mac and other LDS missionary emporiums), with the hoped-for possibility of entering national channels later.

They also developed into ties, pants, socks, and shoes.

And their clientele is no longer exclusively missionary.

In the beginning, missionaries were really the base, says Ben. But we started to see strong growth in urban areas, Washington, DC, New York, Los Angeles. We have not been able to meet demand, we continue to source. As we evolve and grow, we may come to the point where we can serve as many as possible. There are a lot of men in America and we want every man to wear it.

At 26, the dream he had at 13 has finally come true.

This awareness brings a smile.

The reason this company exists is because I hate dress shirts, he says. We make dress shirts for people who hate dress shirts. I think it’s most men, realistically.