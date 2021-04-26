Best male moments from the red carpet – WWD





During this awards season, men have completely reconsidered what the black tie means. Bold colors, turtlenecks and new silhouettes have taken over from traditional evening dress codes. Here are the new red carpet makers: Lakeith stanfield, Zooming in from London where he is filming the third season of the FX show “Atlanta,” wore an impeccably tailored Saint Laurent jumpsuit – a positive note from an actor who never disappoints on the red carpet. In a handmade mocha gabardine evening jacket and ivory silk shantung pants by Ralph Lauren, Sacha Baron Cohen took advantage of the last Oscar date for a more springtime set from Ralph Lauren Purple Label. Prove that simple black can still be current and innovative, Rice Ahmed ‘The Prada turtleneck look was a chic nod to the 1960s mod from her native London. We like the idea of ​​hanging on the tuxedo belt, but pairing it with a sweater rather than a jacket. His best move of the night, however, was his internet bravery towards his new wife, Fatima Farheen Mirza, on the red carpet. In one of the most revolutionary looks of the night, Colman DomingoVersace’s hot pink three-piece tuxedo with embellished sequin details embodies this season’s most singular trend: go bold or go offline. He sets the bar high for future red carpets, always prioritizing self-expression and having fun with fashion. After many remarkable looks this season, Leslie Odom Jr. wrapped in a double-breasted metallic Brioni suit. Riding the overnight gold trend, Odom Jr. took a calculated risk and it paid off. We appreciated his commitment to the layered turtleneck, a look he also expertly executed at the Golden Globes. The only nominee to really go traditional in a black three-piece tuxedo, Steven yeun was incredibly stylish thanks to Gucci’s perfectly fitted silhouette. And the little drooping bow tie was a modern twist. And to top it all, Alan kim the tried and true fun style has no age limits in her mini Thom Browne look. We hope the men’s clothing boom continues into next season. More from Oscars Night: Oscars 2021: see all the winners







