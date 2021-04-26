Oscars 2021 fashion: how the stars returned to the red carpet

Too bad for sweatpants and hoodies and adios for athleisure looks! On Sunday, attendees of the 93rd Academy Awards at Union Station in Los Angeles and their styling teams scrambled to bring back old-school glamor for the final red carpet of awards season. The result was an all-you-can-eat eye candy assortment that included dresses dripping with gold, sparkling silver, and bursting with vibrant jelly-candy colors.

Perhaps in a nod to the material handed out to the evening winners, the most eye-catching metallic looks were head-to-toe gold, most notably worn by Carey Mulligan (a promising young lady) in a belly-wearing copper organdy. Valentino Couture dress embroidered with iridescent sequins, as voluminous at the bottom as it is sober at the top; Andra Day (US vs. Billie Holiday) in a custom, tacky Vera Wang Haute dress that flowed around her shape like a fluid (despite needing the help of welders to create); and Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami …), who opted for a Brioni double-breasted metallic gold tuxedo and a button-front shirt layered over a black turtleneck.

Odom was one of the many men who brought their fashion game to the red carpet this year. Others included Minari actor Alan Kim in a custom Thom Browne look in downtown Los Angeles and, from London, Judas and the Black Messiahs Lakeith Stanfield, including the black Saint Laurent jumpsuit and white shirt in wide necks almost broke the internet when the look was released. on Twitter.

Regina King in personalized Louis Vuitton on the red carpet at arrivals for the Oscars at Union Station. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Metallic embellishments and sparkling crystal accents went beyond gold, but on certain days appeared other standout looks including Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) in a custom tulle and satin tailoring. Louis Vuitton which featured a deep v-neckline adorned with crystals and silver bead embroidery, songwriter Diane Warren (The Life Ahead) in a custom ivory Valentino tuxedo worn with a silver sequin turtleneck top and Regina King (One Night in Miami …) in a sky blue Louis Vuitton duchess satin evening dress embroidered with two tones of silver sequins. The unusual color made the already distinctive wide-shoulder dress stand out even more and put King squarely in the evenings with other great color shades that turn heads.

The hot pink ensemble from Atelier Versace by Colman Domingos put it on trend with the brightly colored jelly bowl that dominated the red carpet at arrivals for the 93rd Academy Awards. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

The boldest and brightest of the gang were dressed in red: Amanda Seyfried (Mank) in a stunning strapless hibiscus pleated tulle ball gown from spring and summer 2021 from the Giorgio Armani Priv collection, Angela Bassett in crepe à l ‘ shoulder Alberta Ferretti dress with draped shoulders in organza, Olivia Colman (Le Père) in a Dior Haute Couture silk dress, Reese Witherspoon in an asymmetric silk dress (also Dior) and Yeri Han (Minari) in an embellished Louis Vuitton draped dress of four metal buttons scallop the right side of the bodice, each about the size of a tea saucer.

Others dressed brightly enough to be seen from outer space included Colman Domingo (My Raineys Black Bottom) in a three-piece Atelier Versace suit in a sizzling horny pink hue; Laverne Cox (Young Promising Woman) in a fuchsia and black textured tulle ombre evening gown by Christian Siriano; Zendaya, who showed up in a fluorescent yellow chiffon belly evening gown by Valentino; and Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), whose custom Giorgio Armani Priv ensemble pairing a bright blue crystal encrusted long sleeve tunic with midnight blue silk cigarette pants and evening gloves was as comfortable and effortless as it was colorful.

While Travon Free (Two Distant Strangers) definitely turned heads with his colorful three-piece Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo pairing black pants and a shirt with a black jacket with contrasting yellow lapels and a yellow bow tie, this is the jacket lining that made the most indelible visual of the night. That’s because when he opened it wide on the red carpet, the names of victims of police violence were visible, including Philando Castile, Daunte Wright, Tamir Rice and Stephon Clark.