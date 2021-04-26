Best Dressed and Least Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Oscars





After far too long in the wilderness, the stars have descended from the heavens to impart glamor and fabulousness to an exhausted world population who didn’t realize how much they missed these things. Are we being a little dramatic about the 93rd Academy Awards? Alright, yes. But can you blame us? No one was sure what to expect from this year’s ceremony, with the promise of a more intimate ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, the need for social distancing, and the rather uneven styling efforts throughout this. rewards season locked. But to our pleasant surprise, the stars must have realized that we were all hungry for glamor and dazzling, because collectively they stepped out in some truly unforgettable looks. Here are some of the most memorable, the most fabulous and some that didn’t quite hold the landing, if you know what we mean.

1 Regina King at Louis Vuitton It’s kind of a Regina King flex to show up at the Oscars in a year where you’re not nominated (but certainly should have been) in a dress that could quite reasonably be placed on the top list. great Oscars dresses of all time. the One night in Miami The director kicked off the ceremony by strutting around Union Station, clearly feeling her look and projecting confidence, power and stunning elegance. 2 Carey Mulligan in Valentino Couture After a series of understated, neutral dresses during awards season, the Promising young woman The star and Best Actress nominee surprised and surprised us as she stepped out onto the red carpet in a head-turning metallic gold ensemble with a huge skirt and bandeau top. We appreciated the sudden boldness, but the proportions are a bit odd. 3 Zendaya to Valentino Trust Zendaya to make a statement and appear like no one else out there. If you’re not at the Oscars to pick up a trophy for yourself, this is a chance to relax, have a little fun with the night out, and maybe serve up a hot gaze that keeps all eyes on you. . We love the light and flowing feel, the gorgeous yellow color and the beachy waves of her hair. It’s a look to stand in front of a wind turbine and sure enough she worked it to its full effect. 4 Emerald Fennell in Gucci the Promising young woman The writer / director charmed everyone with her speech, adorable personality, and a dress that couldn’t have suited her better. She seems to love these flowing, feminine dresses a lot, as she wears them throughout awards season, but rightfully so, this is the best of the bunch. 5 Lakeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent We’ve been saying for years that male stars need to stop dressing like lawyers and butlers on the red carpet and start dressing like the performers they are. Several of the male nominees in history have shown up in stunners, but the Judas and the Black Messiah The star and Best Supporting Actor nominee took us back to the age of disco in this insanely cool jumpsuit tailor-made for him. 6 HER to Peter Dundas At the risk of sounding grammatically unhappy, SHE always shows up in a look that turns heads by being unique and unforgettable. Not only does this dramatic cobalt blue hooded cape paired with round purple undertones remind us of Prince (which can only be considered a good thing), but it features the lyrics of his Oscar nominated song by Judas and the Black Messiah, “Fight for yourself.” Sleek, unforgettable, iconic, and a bit of fantastic self-promotion to boot. 7 Andra day at Vera Wang To win the Oscar, you have to become the Oscar. The golden dresses on the red carpet at the Oscars are as old as… well, the red carpets at the Oscars. But the star of The United States vs. Billie Holiday updated that standard with this year’s hottest ceremony trend, a massive cutout that made the look feel a lot sexier and less formal. Our only problem is that the textile feels slightly fragile (although that was clearly the point). 8 Maria Bakolova in Louis Vuitton The Borat: next film The star and Best Supporting Actress nominee absolutely crushed her on the style front throughout the film’s season promotion and awards, which is why this slightly underwhelming wedding dress and slightly disappointing seems a little disappointing. It’s pretty, but it is perhaps the least interesting thing that she wears all year round. 9 Riz Ahmed in Prada He’s lucky to be so pretty because it takes a world class face to pull off that cleavage with a tuxedo. Either way, it works for him, delivering a more modern and slightly minimalist take on the classic that looks really good on him. ten Angela Bassett at Alberta Ferretti If there’s one thing Angela Bassett knows how to do, it’s that she looks very dramatic. There are, of course, other things that she can do, like giving amazing acting performances or just standing up to be fierce, but in terms of knowing how to come out in something that keeps all eyes on the eye. her, this daring red dress with an angel the winged sleeves are unbeatable 11 Viola Davis in McQueen the Ma Rainey’s black background The star and Best Actress nominee have reverted to a more classic sort of dress after a series of awards season looks with vibrant silhouettes, vibrant colors and African prints. But the more we look at the beautiful pattern cut into the bodice and how the whole look from hair to skirt plays with the soft and hard elements, the more we fall in love with it. 12 Reese Witherspoon in Dior We really wanted to like it. Reese looks great in red and this dress gives her several shades to play with. The skirt is beautiful, but the bodice and suspenders are a bit overloaded and the man style belt is a weird and distracting choice. Sorry! 13 Leslie Odom Jr. at Versace the One night in Miami star also followed our wise advice to dress like the Oscar if you want to hang this statue. We love the idea of ​​the costume, but the execution just isn’t quite there. The textile manages to look stiff and crumpled at the same time and we think the matching gold shirt was a step too much away, making it look a bit like a cross between an Oscar and Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz. 14 Vanessa Kirby in Gucci Oh no. Someone wronged Vanessa. In fact, several people have, judging by the pleated bodice, the color that doesn’t quite work, and the inexplicably heavy and dark makeup, which doesn’t coordinate well with the dress. 15 Glenn Close in Armani Privé Glenn, we love you and we wish you liked it at the Oscars for all the amazing performances you gave us, but we just can’t like it. If she had worn a real salwar kameez it might have looked amazing, but this version of Armani tries a little too hard to be a dress and it just doesn’t work once you get to the bottom. 16 Colman Domingo at Versace the Ma Rainey’s black background star kicked off the red carpet and got everyone excited when he stepped out in this stunning, shocking pink costume with just enough sparkle on it without going overboard. Somehow, despite the glitter and striking color, it works spectacularly for him. Hotness Bubblegum. Is it a thing? It’s now. 17 Amanda Seyfried in Armani the Mank The star and Best Supporting Actress nominee wore this head-spinning gown in bright red with a tall, space-saving silhouette. It’s a look that speaks of old Hollywood glamor and classic screen mermaid sex appeal, while having a sort of confidence and power, like she’s claiming her reputation as an icon. The ruffles on the bust are a bit odd though. 18 Halle Berry at Dolce & Gabbana Well, that won’t make us forget her iconic Elie Saab dress when she won the Oscar for Best Actress, that’s for sure. Our distaste for the Dolce & Gabbana issue may be coloring our opinion here, but we don’t like the hue and the design is so generic it could have had it. anyone else to do it for her. The blunt bob was such a surprise that it almost caught the eye, but overall this look didn’t work for us. 19 Margot Robbie in Chanel The star of the future The suicide squad and producer of the multiple nominees Promising young woman debuted with really cute soft bangs paired with a simple shaped Chanel rendered in a beautiful silver floral textile. It wasn’t among the flashiest looks of the night, but it was one of the prettiest and had an understated chic quality – if you can say such a thing about a silver dress. 20 Laura Dern in Oscar de la Renta Last year’s Best Supporting Actress winner came out to present the softest, featheriest skirt we’ve ever seen, though she might look a little more exuberant than she is. because there is such a disconnect between the tight black top and the massive bottom. It looks a bit too much like an expensive bath mat. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

