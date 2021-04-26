Oscars 2021 red carpet highlights return of escape and dream





Red on the red carpet When it comes to color trends, Viola Davis The Alexander McQueen dress, in Dulux Vivid White, stood out. White suffragette costumes were also one of the first key looks (Diane warren, Tiara Thomas) but when it came to red bigger was better, led by Amanda Seyfried, in a space-taking Armani cherry ball gown (complete with a cameo from unofficial sponsor Booby Tape). Crimson conga line also included Olivia colman, Reese witherspoon (who cheated on the world after initially posting a photo of herself in an Oscar hoodie) and Angela Bassett, whose giant arch provided stiff competition for … Olivia Colman at the Oscars event in London. Credit:AP Shoulder (and skirt) energy Regina king, whose ice-blue Louis Vuitton dress was filled with wings. But meter for meter, no one came near Maria bakalova, whose own Vuitton dress, which probably now appears on the Pinterest boards of brides around the world, had 100 yards of tulle on the train. Unlike some celebs who have oscillated between loungewear and formal looks throughout awards season, Bakalova wins the award for Most Dedicated to the Black Tie Cause, also wearing Armani and Dior at other ceremonies. . Honorable mentions to Halle berry, Laura Dern and Laverne Cox, who shared her outfit via Instagam, for taking up space with their looks. Loading Mini-trend Midriff Taking the total opposite edge, there was a disproportionate amount of belly on the show, thanks to Zendaya, in Valentino, Mulligan and Day yellow (double the points if they were on your bingo card), and Vanessa Kirby, in personalized Gucci. Of course, the bare belly theme is very trendy with all things’ 90s having a major moment and didn’t the baby pink Kirbys dress breathe in the vibes of that 1999 Gwyneth Paltrow Ralph Lauren dress? But really, the OG flesh barer at the Oscars was Cher, who in 1973 brought a six-pack (and Sonny Bono) to the awards. From left to right: Vanessa Kirby, Zendaya, Andra Day. Credit:Getty / AP Mom the word Bellies of a Different Kind also made headlines, thanks to the winner Emerald Fennell, who is pregnant with her second child and has kissed floral folklore at Gucci (in her words, Susan, your pottery teacher who has a business opportunity for you that is absolutely not a pyramid scheme), and Nicolette robinson, the wife of Leslie Odom Jr. who stunned red carpet hosts in a Zuhair Murad gown with a split thigh just four weeks after giving birth to her second child. Still, the cutest red carpet moment award goes to a nine-year-old’s dance styles. Threatening Star Alan S. Kim, who in addition to being dressed in tailored Thom Browne, made sure to walk her dog, Cream, before leaving the house for the event. From left to right: Riz Ahmed, Lakeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya, Sacha Baron Cohen, Colman Domingo. Credit:Getty / AP And the last word goes to … From a pint-sized man to big screen giants, this year’s surprise red carpet winners were actually the men. Usually seen as dull as dishwater, 2021 turned out to be the year male actors finally took red carpet fashion seriously. Highlights included Lakeith stanfield in a 70s Saint Laurent jumpsuit (yes, a jumpsuit!), Sacha Baron Cohen in a Ralph Lauren jacket and pants that perfectly matched the mood of the Sydney event, and Ahmed Rice and Daniel Kaluuya, which has proven that you don’t have to resort to the standard tuxedo to make a statement. Get a little more out of life Start your week with practical tips and expert advice to help you get the most out of your personal health, relationships, fitness, and diet. Subscribe to our Live Well newsletter sent every Monday.

