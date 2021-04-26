Andra Day at the Oscars 2021 red carpet, fashion photos – WWD

At the 2021 Oscars, Andra Day rounded off the awards season with another standout look.
The actress and singer, nominated for Best Actress for her lead role in “United States Against Billie Holiday,” wore a custom Vera Wang dress reminiscent of the Oscar statue on the red carpet. Day’s gold metallic dress sported Wang’s classic drape along with a cutout design, a thigh-high slit and asymmetrical straps.
Wang worked with a welder to help design the custom dress, which is made entirely of wire mesh.
Day’s gold dress fits into the Oscars red carpet fashion trend of gold haute couture looks. Best Actress contestant Carey Mulligan wore a Valentino gold sequin bandeau top and a matching voluminous skirt from the design house’s Spring 2021 couture collection. Two-time nominee Leslie Odom Jr. also won gold for the 2021 Oscars, wearing a tone-on-tone double-breasted Brioni suit.
Day has always worn off-the-shelf haute couture looks this awards season. She debuted at the Golden Globes with a nod to Holiday’s old Hollywood glamor style in a Chanel couture gown. She went for a more modern look at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards, wearing a custom Prada jumpsuit in a blue and green tie-dye print chiffon.
