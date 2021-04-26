Spectacular red carpet looks from Reese Witherspoon, Andra Day and more





The Wrap Kevin McCarthy dodges Chris Wallaces questions Trump’s call on the day of the Capitol attacks I’m asking you specifically: Did he tell you that I guess some people are more concerned about the election than you are? The Fox News host insisted Kevin McCarthy dodged Chris Wallaces’ attempts on Sunday to get him to discuss a seemingly passionate call he allegedly had with Donald Trump on the day of the U.S. Capitol attack, insisting that his communications with the former president are a private matter. According to a CNN report that was later confirmed by Washington GOP Representative Jaime Herrera Butler, the House Minority Leader spoke to Trump on the phone during the attack on Capitol Hill and urged the president of the time to call his supporters, to which Trump replied: Well Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are. When asked to confirm whether Trump actually said this, McCarthy sidestepped Wallaces’ question. Kevin McCarthy refuses to answer Chris Wallace’s question as to whether it is true that Trump told him, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset than you are about the election” when McCarthy called and urged him to call the insurgents on January 6. .twitter.com / cSYSPUs8OO Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 25, 2021 I was the first person to contact him when the riots were unfolding, McCarthy said. When he ended the call, he was telling me he was going to release something to make sure that this was stopped. And that’s what he did. He released a video later, much later and it was a pretty weak video, Wallace replied. But I’m asking you specifically: Did he tell you that I guess some people are more concerned about the election than you are? Wallace squeezed McCarthy again. Look, my conversations with the president are my conversations with the president, insisted the California Republican. I signed up with the idea that we could stop what was going on inside the Capitol at that time; the president said he would help. Also Read: Chris Wallace Grids Both Allies And Critics Of Bidens: Why Mislead People? (Video) In the aftermath of the attack, McCarthy berated Trump in the House, saying the then outgoing president bore responsibility for the violence that killed five people and that Trump should have immediately denounced the crowd when he saw what was going on. to vote in favor of impeachment against Trump and visited him in Mar-a-Lago shortly after his departure. Asked by Wallace, McCarthy said he had not discussed the contents of the Jan.6 appeal with Trump since then, as they are part of ongoing congressional investigations into the attack. Read the original story Kevin McCarthy dodges Chris Wallaces’ questions about Trump’s call on the day of the Capitol attacks at TheWrap







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos