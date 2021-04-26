Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021: 4th victory at the CSK of Ravindra Jadeja | Cricket News







On Sunday Jadeja (62 * on 28 balls with 4×4, 5×6; 3/13 with ball) showed why in current form he is India’s best finisher as a Chennai Super Kings ran to a 69-point victory.

But it all turned around in a seven-ball space (one non-ball included). Jadeja, who was abandoned before scoring a run by Dan Christian off Washington Sundar, went deep into the crease and unleashed an attack on Patel that gave the highest combined points scored in one more, 37, in IPL the story. Jadeja read Patels’ slower balls and targeted an area between the deep midwicket and the deep square leg and continued to kick it off the ground. Patel, having completely lost the plot, tried a few shorts but didn’t have the pace to test the southpaw. A 192 goal against CSK is still extremely high demand, especially if Jadeja gets some track deactivation. He came to the bowling alley when RCB, after a quick start, had lost both forerunners.

Jadeja attacked the stumps and Washington, de Villiers and Maxwell succumbed in their desperation to increase the run-rate. They just couldn’t cope with Jadejas’ cunning. Add to that a run-out he did with a direct hit to send Christian back and it was just a dream day for Jadeja. RCB, meanwhile, would like to believe they missed their chances at crucial times.

