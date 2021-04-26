See the 12 Best Dressed at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards





Getty Images The year leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards may have looked a lot different, but one welcome constant is the parade of stunning red carpet designs. From a blue duchess satin dress by Louis Vuitton on Regina King, to a cutout Valentino yellow number inspired by Cher on Zendaya, a gold Vera Wang dress on Andra’s Day and Angela Bassett in a 1980s-inspired moment by Alberta Ferretti – the ladies brought it in for the night and took risks along the way. We also have to tip our hat to Lakeith Stanfield who didn’t sleep on the men’s style front – clad in a Saint Laurent jumpsuit. See who attended the 93rd Academy Awards and brought home a best-dressed BAZAAR nod for their efforts. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Zendaya What: Personalized Valentino Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry Why: The great beauty made an impressive entry into Lemon Yellow Valentino haute couture personalized with a strapless silhouette and cutout details, while simultaneously showcasing a coordinated $ 6 million diamond necklace signed Bulgari. Not only did she give an overview of the brand’s 2021 fine jewelry collection, Magnificent, she single-handedly redefined the term “worth a million dollars”. 2 Andra’s Day What: Custom jewelry Vera Wang Haute and Tiffany & Co. Why: the The United States vs. Billie Holiday The star and Best Actress contestant took a true stellar turn in a custom liquid gold metallic mesh asymmetric dress (created with the help of metal welders) from Vera Wang’s new Haute brand. She paired her exceptional disco-chic dress with over $ 2 million in diamonds from Tiffany & Co. 3 Vanessa Kirby What: Made-to-measure Gucci and Cartier high jewelry Why: Nominated for Best Actress for Pieces of a woman looks pretty but edgy in a custom pale pink silk gazar column dress with a box-pleat train by Alessandro Michele for Gucci. The ultra-feminine hue was offset by a dark red lip, dark nails and a subtle cut-out detail at the waist. Cartier jewelry ended this elegant and 90s inspired moment. 4 Amanda Seyfried What: Giorgio Armani Privé and Forevermark jewelry Why: The Best Supporting Actress nominee was all Hollywood glamor in this scarlet Haute Couture strapless pleated tulle ball gown, featuring a deep V-neckline with ruffle accents and a dramatic full skirt. Her cute bun, diamond earrings and red pout polished the look. 5 Viola Davis What: Alexander McQueen and Forevermark personalized jewelry Why: No stranger to the Oscars red carpet, Davis – for a lead actress statue – is seen in a white thistle-applique gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. She finished the look with a Jimmy Choo Venus clutch. 6 HER What: Personalized Dundas and Chopard jewelry Why: We get Stevie Nicks meet singer’s Aaliyah vibes, who chose a custom cobalt blue embellished wide-leg jumpsuit with a signature Dundas hooded cape. The singer accessorized with Bonnie Clyde sunglasses and Chopard jewelry. 7 Carey mulligan What: Valentino Haute Couture and Sophia Webster pumps Why: Mulligan went gold in a stunning Valentino Haute Couture cutout waist dress (a major trend of the night). While the actress may be part of the recurring themes of the evening, she stood out in this golden masterpiece. 8 Angela Bassett What: Personalized jewelry Alberta Ferretti and Chopard Why: Angela Bassett epitomizes timelessness in a custom red crepe off-the-shoulder dress with draped organza shoulders and an Alberta Ferretti train. The ’80s influenced look is all about the drama, worn with Chopard jewelry and sleek hair tucked behind the ears. 9 Laura Dern What: Oscar de la Renta and Pomellato jewelry Why: You could say Dern is a bird of a different feather, standing out in a red carpet crowd that widely embraced cutouts, red, and gold. The black and white full coverage dress with a low waist and a stunning feather skirt was well worth the risk. ten Lakeith stanfield What: Saint Laurent made to measure Why: We love a man who loves fashion. With this personalized Saint Laurent look from Best Supporting Actor Anthony Vaccarello, Lakeith Stanfield proves (once again) that he’s ready to redefine what makes a red carpet moment. The 70s-inspired black and white outfit features a wide open shirt collar under a belted jumpsuit, paired with brown lens sunglasses and a silver chain. 11 Regina king What: Personalized Louis Vuitton and Forevermark jewelry Why: The actress nails the red carpet of the Oscars 2021 in blue duchess satin encrusted with crystals by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The embroidered dress features dramatic scalloped sleeves and a deep V-neckline. King paired the elegant dress with simple and elegant bob and diamond earrings. 12 Margot Robbie What: Custom Chanel Haute Couture Why: Robbie appeared on the evening’s carpet not as an actress, but as a producer of the highly regarded Promising young WOman. 