Best Dressed Men on the Red Carpet – Robb Report





After a year of movie premieres and awards relegated to Zoom, the red carpet was back in full force for the 93rd Academy Awards. While previous socially distanced Hollywood functions had an all-is-good dress code – the Golden Globes have seen everything from sweatshirts and flannels to couture tuxedos – Oscar organizers sent guests clear parameters for the dress code at the evening: want to go, but the casual is really not. In short, the good old-fashioned glamor is back. Here are the guys who produced the best looks of the night. Leslie Odom Jr. Chris Pizzello / Pool via PMC Oscar wasn’t the only man of gold on Sunday night. Best Supporting Actor nominee Leslie Odom Jr. went for opulence with a gold double-breasted tuxedo from Brioni and a feather duster from a Cartier Panthere ring. The tuxedo certainly isn’t made for the faint of heart, but we admire Odom Jr.’s commitment to high glamor – the costume’s silk fabric is galvanized with pure 24k gold, using a technology that has only been used by one house before Brioni: The Vatican. Steven yeun Chris Pizzello / Pool via PMC Threatening Star Steven Yeun took the Old Hollywood pairings of the evening and played lightly with their proportions. The nominee for Best Actor in a Leading Role chose for the occasion a perfectly fitted single-breasted tuxedo with wide peaked lapels from Gucci, paired with a crisp white shirt, a double-breasted waistcoat and a teardrop-shaped bow tie. Subtly refreshing an old formula is the best way to color the inside of the lines while remaining elegant. Daniel Kaluuya Chris Pizzello / Pool via PMC Daniel Kaluuya, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, struck a nice balance between formality and ease in a minimalist black double-breasted suit by Bottega Veneta worn over a black crew neck. While we’re all for monochrome looks, head-to-toe black can be a bit flat. This look would have been even better with a layer of charcoal underneath, but Kaluuya’s Cartier diamond necklace and Santos skeleton watch add spice. Lakeith stanfield AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali, Pool Stanfield may not have gone for a traditional tuxedo, but we appreciate this fashion-y riff on the classic form. The overalls would scare most of us, but the Judas and the Black Messiah star goes bold in the personalized Saint Laurent (derived from a design originally created for the brand’s women’s clothing collection). The wider legs with a generous break, dramatic camp collar, and yellow lens undertones give the ensemble a groovy, 1970s swagger look. Alan kim Chris Pizzello / Pool via PMC One of the best dressed men at the Oscars was actually a boy: Alan Kim, one of the stars of Minari, celebrated his 9th birthday right before this year’s ceremony. He wore a custom Thom Browne look on the red carpet, playing with the charm of British school uniforms by wearing shorts with a jacket whose lapels were piped with grosgrain ribbon. Charming. Sacha Baron Cohen Pool via PMC Hailing from Sydney, Australia, Cohen sported one of the most stylish outfits of the night: a chocolate brown peak lapel dinner jacket and matching bow tie with cream colored pants and steaming slippers, all from Ralph. Lauren Purple Label. Brown isn’t a hue often seen on the red carpet, or evening wear in general, but Cohen argues for it to be just as stylish as black or traditional navy. Colman Domingo Chris Pizzello / Pool via PMC What better way to greet people you haven’t seen in a while than something they’ll never forget? Colman Domingo, one of the stars of Ma Rainey’s black background, donned a high powered, glittery custom look from Versace in an incandescent shade of pink. It fits well and is masterfully done – but its color and texture is indicative of the optimism so many people are feeling now that the world is starting to open up again.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos