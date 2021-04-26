Fashion Brands Are Testing Physical Retail Waters With New Pop-ups – Glossy





With retail pedestrian traffic slowly coming back, brands are starting to test the waters of post-pandemic physical retail through pop-ups.

Brands like Studs, Rails, Louis Vuitton and Dior opened pop-up stores in April, aiming to gauge their customers’ interest in in-person purchases or to test new markets.

WS Developments The Boston Seaport shopping district is hosting several pop-ups opening this week at The Current, its rotating retail space. Donoso has helped guide the creation of pop-ups from brands like Studs and denim brand Injeanius, which are slated to host stores there until the end of summer. After suspending all pop-ups in March 2020, Donoso said that shortly after the development company reopened the space in the winter, traffic started to return. There are nine retail spaces in The Current, and six brands are participating this season. “Omnichannel is so important right now,” said Carina Donoso, Senior Director of Retail Experience and Incubation at WS Development. “There is so much shopping online right now, but you need a physical presence to make yourself stand out. And there is a gradual step to do it. Retail is a huge investment, but a pop-up can help you test the market. You get so much data from it about who your customer is and how they buy. You can use it for [strategizing around] everything from the permanent store to your marketing and messaging. “ Anna Harman, co-founder and CEO of jewelry and jewelry brand Studs, said regional placement of pop-ups and retail is important. For the brand’s third permanent store, which opened earlier this month in Austin, the brand chose an area where it already had a strong online audience. Texas is its third largest market. But Boston, while the source of some sales, is not one of its biggest markets, Harman said. Instead, the brand is hoping that the pop-up and pedestrian traffic passing through Boston Seaport will work to acquire customers. “We’ve looked at Boston as a permanent market for some time, and we still are,” said Harman. “We think the city has our target demographic in spades. It’s a huge college town, and there are tons of young people and Gen Z, that’s exactly what we’re looking for. Studs currently has three permanent stores, including Austin and two in New York. He plans to open two more in Los Angeles this summer, but they won’t be preceded by pop-ups since LA is an established online marketplace for the brand. Lisa Bubbers, co-founder and CMO of Studs, said a successful Boston pop-up will also lead to a permanent store there in the future. Other brands have opened pop-ups to test post-pandemic retail waters. Rails opens a Parisian pop-up in May, and Stella McCartney is currently by hosting several in his London store focused on small local businesses. Sustainable loungewear brand Pangaia opened in early April in Selfridges, London, and Los Angeles-based shoe brand Mia Becar operates one in West Hollywood until June. Notably, many of these new stores are particularly conceptual or experiential. Studs makes piercing dates a major part of his pop-up, and he’s implemented remarkable design elements like a giant ear sculpture. Meanwhile, Louis Vuittons NYC SoHo pop-up store, opened on April 2, was designed to resemble a submarine for maximum Instagramability. According to Donoso, this is essential for brands when thinking about the future of retail. “With retail, it’s like you’re on a stage,” Donoso said. “You have to do a performance. A store should be more than just shelves of clothes. People can view it online, and after the pandemic many are. You need something more than that to get people to walk into the store. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos