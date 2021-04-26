Oscars 2021 fashion details you might have missed





A metal dress … but how … The 2021 Oscars red carpet was tonight, and, oh mom, that was awesome. Because there were LOTS of stares, you might have missed several things. No problem! Here are some little details from the red carpet this year: 1. HER’s Dundas outfit was a nod to Prince’s Oscars 1985 see. Document / Getty Images, Abc Photo Archive / Walt Disney Television via Getty



2. And her hood was a scream at her Oscar nominated song, “Fight for You.” 3. Zendaya’s Valentino look was inspired by Cher:

4. And she wears $ 6 million in Bulgari diamonds. Abc / Getty Images Handout / Getty Images



5. Travon Free’s Dolce & Gabbana costume was lined with the names of people killed by police brutality. Document / Getty Images, Pool / Getty Images



6. Erica Rivinoja, Next movie Borat writer, carried a bag of prawns: Abc / Getty Images, Pool / Getty Images



7. Celeste Waite’s bag was a dazzled heart: Document / Getty Images, Pool / Getty Images



Abc / Getty Images, Pool / Getty Images



9. And Chlo Zhao wore sneakers: ten. Lakeith Stanfield’s YSL look was probably based on a spring 2021 feminine look. Everything around Lakeith Stanfield in @YSL is fair, especially since it’s based on a spring 2021 feminine look.

Twitter: @steffyotka

11. Andra Day’s custom Vera Wang dress was made from metal: Abc / Getty Images, Pool / Getty Images



12. Viola Davis is actually wearing a skin tone corset, which you can see through the cutout details of her Alexander McQueen dress. It was realized in the age of social distancing by dyeing around 20 samples, with the help of Viola’s makeup artist. Pool / Getty Images, Abc / Getty Images



13. The top of Maria Bakalova’s dress has diamonds above. Abc / Getty Images, Pool / Getty Images



14. The Versace costume by Colman Domingo includes 4,500 precious Swarovski crystals and sequins, 150 hours embroidery value. It is not terribly far from the length of the Promising young woman shoot.

15. Finally, Regina King’s Louis Vuitton dress had a record number of Swarovski crystals for Vuitton. According to Vogue, it means: “62,000 glitter, 3,900 pale sparkling stones, 4,500 in darker tones.” You can see every red carpet look here. BuzzFeed every day Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!







