Slender tailoring and striking colors dominate menswear on the Oscars red carpet

DUBAI: Red carpet glamor was back at the Oscars with award-winning gold-glittering Andra Day and Carey Mulligan and Maria Bakalova among several stars in shiny white princess dresses at the first major fashion show around the time of the pandemic.

E! Press host Giuliana Rancic looked ethereal in a pearly pale pink look from Lebanese designer Rami Al-Ali, with a decadent drape over one shoulder. Another Arab offering saw American actress Nicolette Robinson show off an all-black Zuhair Murad look, with a bow at the waist.

Meanwhile, South Korean actress Youn Yuh-Jung received the award for Best Supporting Actress for her internationally acclaimed role in Minari wearing an elegant dress from Dubai-based Egyptian women’s clothing brand, Marmar Halim. The navy quilted dress was taken from the brand’s fall 2017 collection and featured two oversized pockets on the skirt.

Celebrity costume designer Trish Summerville, who is best known for her work on The Hunger Games and Mank, also chose to wear a creation from a designer from our neck of the woods. For her part, Summerville chose a black and silver fishnet dress from the fall 2021 ready-to-wear range of Lebanese designer Tony Wards.

Nicolette Robinson unveiled an all-black look of Zuhair Murad. (AFP)

TV host Erin Lim showed off a striking red number, with fringe details on the skirt, from Lebanese fashion designer Georges Chakra.

In fact, there was a heavy display of reds, as well as bared bellies, the latter featuring Zendaya in a vibrant Valentino yellow and over 183 carats of Bulgari diamonds from the ears and neck to her fingers at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Zendaya (AFP)

Day dressed all the way up in a bold look cut to the thigh on one side with a cut out at the waist. It was a personalized Vera Wang in real metal, paired with a delicate pair of dangling yellow diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co. Mulligan stunned by Valentino gold stitching, a belly look with a small metallic top and a huge ball skirt.

With nominees scattered around the world, the red carpet was much less hectic.

Calm. If people were here they would know how absolutely revolutionary the stillness is, said Viola Davis, wearing a stunning custom white look with intricate cutouts in a comfy bodice that fell over a princess skirt.

The designer? Alexander McQueen as a baby told Davis to E !.

Viola Davis. (AFP)

Bakalova, the star of Borat: Next Movie, also brought in the princess, also in white, with a bit of subdued sparkle and a plunging neckline that fell over a tulle skirt, thanks to Louis Vuitton. She grabbed a pair of stunning chandelier diamond earrings for the evening.

Regina King, who opened the show, opted for a light blue Louis Vuitton with winged shoulders and silver striped embellishments.

Regina King. (AFP)

Regina King delivered the red carpet fantasy that awards season viewers missed when she presented herself in a sculptural and bespoke Louis Vuitton masterpiece. While the sky blue color and wing-shaped shoulders gave off an ethereal vibe, the modern neckline screamed haute couture, said Irina Grechko, fashion editor for the Millennium-Focused Lifestyle site. Refinery29.com.

Riz Ahmed, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daniel Kaluuya, in a Bottega Veneta tuxedo, were among the many guys who went without a tie. Ahmed was in Prada and Odom in Brioni.

Riz Ahmed and his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza. (AFP)

Travon Free, who co-directed the winning live-action short film Two Distant Strangers, mixed Hollywood fantasy with real life. He wore a black and yellow Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo lined with the names of those killed by police brutality in the United States.

Reese Witherspoon got the red memo, in Dior, with Angela Bassett in a red look with poofy shoulders and Chopard rubies and diamonds. The Bassetts train dress was from Alberta Ferretti.

Presenter Laura Dern wore a look with a white feathered skirt and black long sleeve turtleneck top, while Margo Robbie walked to Hollywood in a silvery Chanel hugging body.

Artist Oscar HER made a red carpet appearance in a custom cobalt blue Dundas. It included a hooded cape and a flared jumpsuit. Her signature round shades were from Bonnie Clyde.

SHE (AFP)

Diane Warren and Odom launched the rug in two on-trend colors: white and gold, Warren in a white Valentino tuxedo with a sequined turtleneck and Odom in an included glitter gold double-breasted gold shirt.

I’ve never been dressed by a designer before, Warren told E !. How cool is that? A small Swarovski frog adorned its collar.

Odom walked the rug with his wife Nicolette Robinson. They recently welcomed a second child.

I’m a lucky, lucky man, he said, while Robinson was grateful that he hadn’t spat a baby.

Amanda Seyfried chose Armani Prive’s bright red, her hair in an Old Hollywood side-swept bun. It was among a multitude of classic princess cuts, hers a strapless look with a plunging neckline. Halle Berry was a loner in mauve, rolling her light train as the air on the carpet with her hair cut short.

Amanda Seyfried. (AFP)

New mom Emerald Fennell, nominated for Best Director for Promising Young Woman, smiled in a flowy spring green and lilac dress. Lately, she has been inventing characters to match her outfits. She completed the look with a sparkling lilac eye shadow. Her look included all-over sequin embroidery and ruffle details.

So tonight I’m Susan your pottery teacher who has a business opportunity for you that is absolutely not a pyramid scheme, she said.

This pottery teacher wore Gucci.

Emerald Fennell. (AFP)

Other stars chose sleek black for the Oscars of the pandemic era. Some were in bright oranges and pinks.

Nominee LaKeith Stanfield chose a custom black jumpsuit with a belt and a wide cuffed button underneath by Saint Laurent. Another statement designer among men: Colman Domingo from Ma Raineys Black Bottom in a hot pink suit from Versace.

All in all, Grechko said, Hollywood had to win the last and brightest carpet of the pandemic award season of the pandemic, heavy and recreation-accented award season.

After a year of virtual red carpet shows, it’s clear the celebrities were ready to bring their A game to the red carpet, with glamorous looks dominating the night. From the Maria Bakalovas Grace Kelly look, made with 100 yards of tulle, to the oversized train skirt in Carey Mulligans liquid gold, celebrities got the mission and brought fashion back big, she said.