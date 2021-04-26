Oscars 2021: Red Carpet Fashion Roundup | Connect FM | Local news radio

The 2021 Oscars ceremony took place on Sunday night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, meaning the celebrities were out in force and doing their best. red carpet looks.
One of the trends seen on this year’s red carpet was metals, with stars like Carey mulligan, Andra’s Day, and Leslie Odom Jr. all rocking golden outfits. Also in fashion with gold was Questlove, who appeared in a navy blue and black ensemble and Gold fangs to trigger it.
Red was also a trendy color, with Amanda Seyfried, Reese witherspoon, and Angela Bassett among those wearing a crimson color version.
Viewers loved it Zendayathe choice of a flowing yellow strapless dress with the upper part of the abdomen cut out, as well as HER.Purple lace jumpsuit with hood.
Clothing was not the only topic of conversation in the city, however. Halle berryof Haircut, which was bangs and a short bob that barely adorned her ears, left Twitter with a few questions.
“SOMEONE WANNA EXPLAIN ME WHY HALLE BERRYTHE HAIRDRESSER OF ACCORDING TO GIVEN A CUP LORD FARQUAAD ”, a usertweeted, referencing a character from the movie Shrek who wears a similar style.
