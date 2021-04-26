Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Oscars

Nothing rivals the Oscars. Awards season 2021 may have pivoted to virtual ceremonies, pre-recorded appearances, and home fashion moments, but the Oscars looked like a comeback. An all-in-person event held at two venues to adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions, it brought out the stars in a way we haven’t seen in over a year. Just as the stars of the Golden Age used their on-screen characters to bring fantasy to viewers during tough times, tonight’s guests seemed determined to restore the elegance once synonymous with the big screen.

The nominees and the party presenters all went the extra mile. The looks shine thanks to the details handcrafted by the designer workshops and the shiny style trend. The drama of Pierpaolo Picciolis Valentino’s Spring / Summer 2021 Haute Couture collection has come to the carpet via Promising young woman star Carey Mulligans larger than life iridescent dress embellished with pearls and sequins. Director Regina King shone in a custom Louis Vuitton dress designed by Nicolas Ghesquire and covered with the most Swarovski crystals the brand has ever used in a single garment.

The fashions were united by the sense of grandeur that defined the event for decades. Each star had their own approach to the concept of hosting the Oscars, but all honored the spirit of the ceremony. Already versed in Golden Age fashion thanks to her plum part as OG it-girl Marion Davies in Mank, Amanda Seyfried dazzled in Armani Priv’s crimson folds that curved in the shape of a flower petal. Equally seductive is the disco-glamor of Zendayas’ personalized neon yellow chiffon Valentino look. Accessorized to the hilt with over $ 6 million worth of Bulgari gems, it was an Oscar-worthy moment.

The bar for menswear continues to rise thanks to expressive stars like Ma Raineys Black Bottom star Coleman Domingo, whose bright pink Atelier Versace look livened up the rug. Likewise, the unstoppable kindness of Minaris Alan Kim, whose Thom Browne tuxedo was the most adorable look of the evening, was exhilarating.

After a tumultuous year where even seeing a movie in a theater was nearly impossible, the Oscars show took on a different meaning. Several months ago, the idea of ​​celebrities parading in expensive clothes would have been inappropriate. But as the world slowly reopens, a collective nostalgia has arisen. It will be a long time before the nonstop schedule of rehearsals and fancy parties returns and the sight of a room full of smiling actors in designer fashion returns. a regular event. In the meantime, there is beauty to be found in the new adapted versions of perennial events. If the 2021 parade of well-dressed Oscar attendees proves anything, it’s that glamor can always seem extraordinary and transporting.