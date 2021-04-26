Oscar cutout dress trend: Zendaya and more show off their skin on the red carpet





Scroll down to see more images We already know Hot Girl Summer is coming soon, but it looks like Hot Girl Red Carpet is already here, thanks to a plethora of cutout moments on the 2021 Oscars red carpet. all of your favorite celebrities showed off a bit of skin in their looks, all of which were unique but just as stunning. I mean, hot weather has hit Los Angeles already, so it makes sense that these women are ready to show off! When Carey Mulligan walked the red carpet in her all-glitter Valentino Couture look, I thought: Wow that’s cool! I’m still down for a cutting moment, so I was happy to see a little belly break her bulky gaze. Then Vanessa Kirby appeared in a pale pink satin Gucci number and I thought Hey, maybe they’re on to something! One cut is good, but two in the same night? Astonishing! As Zendayas’ sunny yellow Valentino dress hit the rug, the trend solidified. Cutouts were the hottest look of the night! Andra Day joined her gold number Vera Wang and Viola Davis completely skipped the belly moment and instead opted for an intricate array of cutouts all over the bodice of her Alexander McQueen dress. After a year like 2020, when most of us wore only sweatpants and hoodies, it makes sense that the red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards would be full of color and trendy style. . And some sexy cutouts too! The look is definitely one to copy this summer, even if you don’t have a red carpet to walk on. A cute cutout mini dress or crop top will do the trick for happy hour ladies! By the end of the night, I realized that almost all of the dresses on my personal best dressed list had stars showing off the skin with a sexy little cutout on the forehead or a few, in Daviss’s case. Read on to see my best looks at the Oscars and don’t be afraid to go bold in their honor this summer. Long live the cut! Andra’s Day This gold bodycon dress by Vera Wang looks like the party dress of my dreams. It could seelight as air on the Andra’s day, but it’s actually made of metal, so the asymmetric cutting moment probably helps lighten the load. Zendaya I mean, I’m stunned by Zendaya, as usual. She never ceases to amaze me with what she chooses to wear on the red carpet and this Valentino yellow dress with a major belly moment is utter perfection. Vanessa Kirby This Gucci baby pink dress on Vanesa Kirby featured a slightly smaller belly cutout than the rest of the dresses on this list, but I loved it anyway. Little cutouts need some love too, and this dress definitely stands out from the crowd. Carey mulligan Carey Mulligan scores a perfect 10/10 in this Valentino Couture sequin top and voluminous skirt, and her bare belly technically counts as a cutout moment. In fact, I think this look will go down in history as one of my favorite red carpets of all time. I love drama! Viola Davis Viola Davis didn’t go for the basic belly cut like the other celebrities on this list. No, our daughter got bold with this Alexander McQueen moment with cutouts all around the bodice. Talk about a heat attack!







