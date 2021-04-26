Gender-specific fashion is becoming mainstream in New Orleans and beyond | The last | Weekly gambit

In the 1980s, Arthur Severio was the pioneer of fluid genre fashion on the streets of the French Quarter, although at the time he didn’t know it. That’s because at the time, there wasn’t a term for his genre-defying style yet.

Back then, Severio, now 54, fashioned his hair into a shoulder-length bob, dyed what he describes as red-red-red-red. He often wore skirts with men’s button-down shirts. Makeup, hoops and leather were also popular at the time, influenced by the punk scene. People would sometimes approach Severio in a store and say, Excuse me, ma’am, only to correct themselves to sir, after he looked up.

I was just me, Severio said. I wasn’t thinking of this, that or the other.

For decades, the mix of traditionally gendered clothing and accessories has been seen at best as a niche style and at worst an excuse to target those who experience anti-LGBTQ abuse and harassment. For much of society, it was an original signifier of punks, glam rockers, and queer culture.

But over the past decade, these conventional notions of the intersection of fashion and genre have increasingly been overlooked. Now fluid gender fashion is all the rage with young pop culture icons Billie Eilish, Jaden Smith, Ezra Miller and Harry Styles coming to mind when they appear in clothes at photoshoots, on scene and in their daily lives that challenge conventional and gendered fashion. .

As you might expect, these trends have also crept into the lives of the non-rich and famous, especially among young people who have started to incorporate fluid gender styles into the mainstream.

While this fashion movement may seem to be simply about the arrangement of fabrics, it is ultimately a struggle for creative expression and identification. It allows the freedom to make choices and is a platform not just for a fashion statement, but a political and often acceptance statement.

Unsurprisingly, New Orleans has been at the forefront of fluid genre fashion. After all, dressing up here isn’t something you do just on Halloween or Mardi Gras. Every Tuesday, you’re as likely to see someone decked out in glitter and sequins as you are seeing a three-piece suit. It is a city well known for artists, artists and musicians who present a mix of colorful and eclectic styles.

For example, Big Freedia, a gay man with a female stage character and flowing pronouns, has become the de facto face of bouncy music in the city.

Add that to the nature breaking down social barriers of Carnival, and it’s no wonder the city naturally blurs gender lines in fashion. But various generations of New Orleans have approached their own particular brand of genre fluid fashion in completely different ways.

We really have to pay homage to the people who came before me, our ancestors, says Severio of the fluid dressing of the baby boomers and members of the silent generation.

As late as the mid-20th century, New Orleans people were jailed for even addressing a form of fluid gender fad as part of the larger persecution of the LGBT community. In 1952, on Halloween night, 21 men were arrested because City Order 3121 prohibits a person from wearing clothing of the opposite sex in public, according to a Times-Picayune article at the time. The only exception to this rule, according to the city, was Shrove Tuesday.

Back then, girls weren’t even talking to gays because they would be timed, Severio says, referring to people revealing their gender and gender identity. This way they will know their tea.

The terms and gender identification of this era have evolved considerably since the 1950s.

“I think the fluidity of genres, although it’s not really a new concept, suddenly comes up on a larger scale,” says designer Melanie Reupke. And people don’t really know what to do with it.

Reupke, 37, spent her childhood perusing fashion magazines, dressing up and drawing, so it was only natural that she was drawn to fashion. A few years ago, Reupke found herself at a fashion show where Daquine, a non-binary drag princess, announced that the Material Institute of New Orleans was accepting new students. She jumped at the chance and has been working at the institute for a year and a half.

Reupkes’ inaugural collection, Dreamweaver, was inspired by elegant, draped materials, showcased with masculine or non-binary designs. She was inspired by pop culture icons and people who embody a genderless vibe.

But she also made sure to keep it local by speaking to New Orleans people who operate outside of social norms.

“Why must elegance, grace and beauty be attributed to a specific gender? Reupke said. I don’t think it’s necessary. I want the clothes I create to be for everyone.

With her own wardrobe, Reupke tends to play sports that thrift stores don’t find super girly, she says, but not quite tomboy either. She is drawn to old Boy Scout shirts paired with cargo shorts, although she sometimes prefers vintage dresses.

Reupke describes her style as eclectic, choosing clothes based on what feels natural to her at a particular time when she always dresses for herself.

Sam Springston, 33-year-old studio artist and drag queen, loves to dazzle in the clothes he selects and designs for himself. He describes his style as “the trashionista meets the body glove; a Kmart version of Leigh Bowery, ”and isn’t subtle about the details of her outfit.

Springston doesn’t need a process when designing his outfits, per se. He just thinks of dressing in person before anything else for him, it’s more about maintaining an aesthetic.

Springston turns to more androgenic designers like Iris van Herpen, Manish Arora and Gareth Pugh.

You could say that Gen-Z is fortunate enough to have seen the boundaries of gendered fashion lowered by previous generations, but they are also pioneers on their own.

Niko Brown, a 15-year-old student at the Lycée Français in New Orleans, draws her style from both gothic and drag culture. She says it’s important to be able to project her interests and passions outwardly through clothing, because it makes her complete. It also allows her to express herself on a platform that she uses in her daily life.

As a general rule, Brown prefers to contrast a tight garment with a loose item for a balanced look.

She suggests creating more “boxer” things to hide the figure, noting that some gender-fluid people aren’t completely comfortable with tight, revealing clothes.

And not all gender fluid people are presented as gender fluid. She says designing flowing, inclusive clothing requires variance – it should include feminine, masculine, and non-sexist aspects in its color scheme, shape, and overall design.

Walker Argao, a 16-year-old student, also in high school, says he wears whatever makes him feel comfortable. He doesn’t think much about his outfits but wears what he gravitates towards at the moment.

Although he describes much of the clothing he wears as leaning more towards the masculine side, he is open to both garments found in the feminine and masculine section. Fashion, for Argao, is such a basic, everyday way to show others another side of himself without needing to participate in something grand.

“It’s quite surprising to see Mardi Gras fashion,” says Argao. Not bad; I love the chaotic nature of Mardi Gras fashion. It makes me proud to live in a city with all these amazing crazy people making these extravagant costumes.

The drag culture of New Orleans and Mardi Gras in particular has certainly had such a big impact on fluid genre fashion through the generations. Both have praised the LGBTQ community and offer events and platforms for a wide range of people to express themselves without excuse.

Like the Bourbon Street Awards, for example, which recognize the best in leather, group and drag, among other categories.

“It’s kind of a mix between gender and sexuality,” Springston says. “Something like peacocks, male peacocks with the brightest feathers and like to steal that plumage to signal what they’re looking for. the impression that it is something that resonates with me. with my fashion: trying to find this otherness, this flamboyance in the dress. “

Springston says he feels his resistance helps him figure out how he can push the boundaries.

Everyone has that right, and I think it’s really beautiful because you see so many people walking the streets dressed so differently, 16-year-old Brown says of New Orleans. Clothing can be a mask, but it can also be a reflection of yourself.

Severio looks back on his time growing up in rural Louisiana in the 1970s and 80s as a young gay man, a particularly painful time as he was most affected by judgment and bullying during his time at the school.

I wasn’t trying to be feminine, Severio said. I tried to be a man, but there were even pictures of me in the phone book where they tagged me as a girl.

Severio luckily had the advice of an older generation in his older brother, a gay man 20 years his senior. His brother brought him to New Orleans, where he was introduced to drag culture and gay people, and he felt like there was some salvation for him.

It was such a different culture than the one I grew up in, Severio says. There was one of everything and it was so cool for me.

Despite his struggles growing up, Severio says he is optimistic about the direction the younger generations of New Orleans are taking not only in terms of open sexuality, gender and fashion sense, but also when it comes to their own. sense of identity as humans.

I hope that with the Internet their generation has found freedom for itself and acceptance, says Severio. I hope that the children of the country will not have to go through what I went through. Be yourself and live aloud.