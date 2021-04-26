Justin Baldon is a tip for male leaders in 2021 and beyond

Justin Baldoni does not define the traditional definition of masculinity

Photo by John Russo



Justin Baldoni is husband, father, actor, director, producer and recently a writer. He wrote and publishes, Enough man: indefining my masculinity, on April 27, reflecting on her own struggles with masculinity.

With the goal of fostering diversity and inclusion, abolishing sexism, and creating psychological safety for LGBTQ groups, he exudes a leadership style that men can aspire to. However, this approach forces men to do something they may never have done before: accept their emotions, communicate what they don’t know, and connect with who they are.

I sat down with Baldoni to better understand her experience of boldly redefining masculinity and how her approach can inspire a new form of leadership for all of us.

Laura Garnett: It is about understanding the truth of other people’s experiences which is often different from perception. As a leader, how do you use vulnerability on your sets and with your teams?

Justin Baldoni: I think we’ve been taught, especially as men, that leadership requires an impervious mindset, which should never be shaken, and which never spoils. I think this is one of the biggest myths about not just leadership but masculinity as well, and as a result, we miss out on what makes us human. I want to be led by a human person who admits his mistakes, is aware of his shortcomings, and allows others to shine.

True leadership requires vulnerability; to know that your idea isn’t always the best, that you might not always know the answer, and to consult with others and really want to know their perspective and contribution before making a decision that will affect your ‘team or project. These are all things that we have been socialized to view as weak in leaders.

I model this by readily admitting that I don’t know the answer and then asking someone on the team, but what do you think? Because that’s the other thing about vulnerability, it takes trust. I hired this person because I trust their ideas, thoughts, opinions and experience. So if I’m not relying on the people I trust to contribute to the project or the business, then I’m short selling us all.

Art is creative and creativity flourishes in collaboration. And collaboration thrives with vulnerability.

Garnett: You share stories about the male experience that are often unspoken. What has changed in your professional life as a result of this vulnerability?

Baldoni: I have experienced freedom.

For most of my career, I thought I had to act a certain way and lead a certain way to be successful or to be considered good enough. But it actually hampered my success, as well as my growth as a person and, in turn, as a creator and businessman. Once I accepted to recognize my weaknesses, strengths, and vulnerability, I experienced a level of freedom that I didn’t have before.

The freedom to lean on people when you need help, to say you’ve had a rough day, to be messy, flawed, and humane, and the freedom to embrace my humanity as a leader instead of ‘trying to separate my humanity from my career.

Garnett: As a leader and director, how powerful is a tool to bond emotionally with your coworkers to create your best work?

Baldoni: The most important tool is emotional connection with your colleagues. As a director, I want to create entertainment that crosses the screen and touches the hearts and lives of the viewer. I believe the only way that can be cultivated and created is with genuine connection and relationships on set.

When I was shooting the first episode of a documentary series called Stories from the street Ten years ago, a homeless person told me: what comes from the heart hits the heart. Our whole mission at Wayfarer Studios is to create content that touches the heart, and just like this sage told me ten years ago, you can’t do it if you don’t have a real heart connection with the people you create it with.

This does not mean that the connection with the heart will be perfect, but the intention and practice of cultivating meaningful and emotional relationships and connections with the team that create the content that you hope will connect with the audience. It is the most important ingredient of everything. of it.

Garnett: For some men, being as vulnerable and honest as you have been will be too uncomfortable. What’s the first step male leaders could take to deepen their connection with their teams and dip their toes into vulnerability?

Baldoni: You cannot genuinely do something in public unless you practice it in private. That said, the most important step you can take to deepen your connection with others is to deepen your connection with yourself. By tapping into your heart and humanity, you connect with a part of yourself that creates space for you to connect with other people in the same way.

When you start to realize your feelings and your limitations, and you begin to accept yourself as sufficient, it will lead you to practice that same vulnerability with others. This vulnerability creates an environment where empathy, empowerment, acceptance and connection can thrive.

Garnett: As a director, you have the power to change society through the stories you tell. How do you plan to act on the diversity and inclusion commitments that you made in your books, such as having a more diverse distribution?

Baldoni: There is a difference between amplifying diversity and inclusion and tokenizing it. I think anytime we make choices to be more diverse and inclusive, we first need to understand why this is important, why it hasn’t happened and what the ramifications are. Otherwise, we are just symbolizing diversity so that we can be seen in a certain way. And in this case, we end up perpetuating the racism, sexism, and ableism that we say we want to help dismantle.

Once I personally learned how whitewashed Hollywood is and the role I play in perpetuating it, I had to do the job of unlearning everything that was making me ignorant in the first place. It’s my job as a privileged person, in the body I’m in, to use that privilege and power for the benefit of others, doing the work behind the scenes and on screen.

It means including people not to symbolize their skin color, gender, sexual orientation or disability, but to amplify their history, experience, perspective and humanity. It means asking myself questions like Is this role for me, or would I take it from someone else? or Is this story, or this movie my own to tell or direct, or would someone with a different perspective and different life experience do a better job with it?

It goes back to this collaborative effort and the understanding that if we are to create content that has an impact on the human experience, we must bring the full and authentic human experience to create it. As a white, able-bodied, cisgender male, I can only contribute part of the picture.

I think of it like an x-ray versus an MRI. With an x-ray we can see the bones and part of the organs, but with an MRI we can see blood flow, ligaments, and brain activity. Together they give us a much more complete picture of the human body. Likewise, when we have different perspectives, different stories, different people at the table, then we get a much better representation, a more authentic representation of the human experience.

Garnett: What is your vision for the future and what might our society look like if men adopted this new, more vulnerable approach to emotions and leadership?

Baldoni: I think of this quote from Abdul-Bah where he says: The world in the past was ruled by force, and man dominated woman because of her more energetic and aggressive qualities in both body and mind. But the balance is already changing; strength loses its dominance, and mental alertness, intuition and the spiritual qualities of love and service, in which the woman is strong, gain the ascendancy. Therefore, the new age will be an age less masculine and more imbued with feminine ideals, or, to speak more correctly, will be an age in which the masculine and feminine elements of civilization are more evenly balanced..

This is how I see a future where men are not intimidated and demonized for showing feminine qualities, and women are not intimidated and demonized for showing masculine qualities. I believe the future will be a world where masculinity and femininity are embodied and celebrated in every person on the planet.

I hope this book can be a small step forward in helping men begin to embrace the qualities within themselves that they have been trained and socialized to ignore and suppress, so that they can be human beings. more satisfied, happy, open and empathetic. And for the world to be a place with less violence, destruction, suicide and pain; a place we can be proud of.

The conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.