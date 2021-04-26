Zendaya’s 2021 Oscars gown was inspired by this iconic Cher look





When Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach come together for red carpet awards, you know tonight’s outfit will create a magical moment. Roach was the genius behind some of the Euphoria most iconic actors and tonight at the 93rd Academy Awards, it did it again. Zendayas’ yellow Oscars dress looked like an outfit singer Cher once wore The Dear Show, which lasted from 1975 to 1976. For the eagle-eyed fans who stalked Roachs’ Instagram account for any info on how the Zendayas ensemble came together, you were blessed with a treat of initiated. In one of Roachs’ posts on his Instagram story, he cropped a screenshot of Cher wearing a strapless sweetheart neckline dress with a cutout front. He wrote constant inspiration alongside the yellow look. So it’s no surprise that Zendaya wears a dress very similar to Dear at the Oscars. The nostalgic costume of Dear was created by Bob Mackie, while the interpretation of Zendayas 2021 was created by creative director Valentinos Pierpaolo Piccioli. Zendaya and Cher were distinguished by their respective bold yellow appearances, a color that is not for the faint-hearted. Yellow is also a popular shade for spring 2021, so Zendaya and Roach are on trend when it comes to what people really want to wear right now. Given that Cher’s iconic looks are still the subject of discussion to this day, it’s no surprise that stylists and celebrities are turning to her for dress. (In the past, both Kim kardashian and Emily ratajkowski recreated the Dear outfits.) Tonight it was Zendayas’ turn to channel her Dear inner and as a certified fashion powerhouse, Zendaya nailed it. See the Zendaya and Cher comparisons below. Then check out the best jewelry from the 2021 Oscars or the best nails from the 2021 Oscars for more awards content. Roach posted this Cher look on his Instagram: @luxurylaw Dear in the yellow Bob Mackie dress: Zendaya In Valentino at the 2021 Oscars: Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images

