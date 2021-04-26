Fashion
Closure of the Pendleton store on Monroe Avenue after nearly three decades
Almost three decades after opening, a local retail store is shutting them down for good.
The Pendleton store, which was launched in 1993 across the town of Pittsford and moved in 2010 to its current location at 2937 Monroe Ave. in Brighton, on the Pittsford border, is hosting a company outing sale. In addition to discounts of up to 40% on items left in stock, the store is offering an additional 20% off, said Jim Cronin, who co-owns the retail operation with his wife, Sara.
The Cronins, who are in their sixties and live in Brighton, announced their decision on the stores website earlier this month, writing there were a number of reasons we were calling them to leave. The approach to the end of our lease has made us take a hard and realistic look at what we perceive as our market in the next few years, the burdens of a new long term lease, our ages, the business climate in our region, COVID – related limitations and a few other items. It was clear that (it) was time to go.
The Cronins operate the store independently, but it is affiliated with Pendleton Woolen Mills, a 150-year-old Portland, Oregon-based company known for its woolen clothing and blankets, including the park’s iconic striped blanket. National Glacier.
In addition to hauling men’s and women’s clothing, blankets and accessories from Pendelton, the Brighton-based company sells clothing and accessories from manufacturers such as Habitat, Icelandic, Echo Scarves and Klondike Sterling Gloves. Traditionally, the store caters to shoppers who prefer a more tailored look. However, their numbers are declining, Cronin said.
Over the years there have been a lot of changes, mostly in women’s clothing, he said. Things got a lot more casual. We used to sell a lot of blazers (for women). I don’t think we’ve sold one for several years. Even before working from home, people dressed a little.
The store also prided itself on providing excellent in-person customer service.
That’s always what we’ve tried to do is provide value-added service to customers, he said. And I think we did.
But then online shopping arrived. And, you don’t need the value-added service a store gives you when you just go shopping for a pair of leggings online, he said.
However, what sealed the couple’s decision to shut down permanently were the difficulties created by the coronavirus pandemic.
I would say it was kind of the last straw, Cronin said. It was quite devastating. We lost our entire spring season in 2020. And it wasn’t just that loss, but with everything closed like it has been, people have no reason to buy clothes because they don’t. have nowhere to go.
Cronin said he and his wife will miss their customers. Some of them have been with us from the start, as well as representatives from suppliers and manufacturers. We got to know a lot of them. It’s going to be difficult to get away from it.
The abandonment sale will likely continue until mid-May, he said.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Journalist Marcia Greenwood covers general duties, send story tips to [email protected] and follow her on Twitter@MarciaGreenwood.
