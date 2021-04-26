The Oscars red carpet is underway and our favorite celebrities are donning their best dresses for the night of Hollywood nights. Of all the A-listers in attendance, fans are especially keen to see Zendaya’s look, with Twitter eagerly awaiting her arrival. And, true to its habit, it does not disappoint. But before we get into the best Twitter reactions to Zendaya’s Oscars dress, here’s the 411 on her glow-in-the-dark look.

For the occasion, Zendaya launches into a bright yellow cutout Valentino Haute Couture custom dress accessorized with Bulgari diamonds which, according to Vogue, are valued at over $ 6million (around £ 4.3million) – wowzers, right?

Getty Images

Zendaya finishes off her cut with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels in the same eye-catching lemony hue and, of course, a matching mask (which she arrived in – see video below).

Getty Images

On the beauty side, the star wears a peach eyeshadow and blush lip, with long wavy hair parted in the middle and reaching down to her waist.

Getty Images

Law Roach, the stylist behind Zendaya’s look, took to Instagram to share a video of her arriving at the awards show wearing this matching mask:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

The stylist then followed up on this clip with another behind-the-scenes article showing Zendaya’s neon dress actually glows in the dark (!!) – we’re not kidding you, watch it:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

While we may not have seen the Glow-in-the-Dark feature in all its glory on the well-lit red carpet, we do hope we get a glimpse at the awards show.

Until then, here are the best Twitter reactions to Zendaya’s Oscars dress:

“The #Oscars for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Go Windy in Zendaya’s Hair. “

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

“ZENDAYA NEVER MISS #Oscars”

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

“The wind only knew how to blow when Zendaya walked on the #Oscars carpet”

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

“Zendaya radiates goddess energy on the Oscars red carpet”

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

“ZENDAYA IS THE MOMENT #Oscars”

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

“zendaya ALWAYS understands the #oscars assignment”

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

The latest issue of Cosmopolitan UK is now available and you can REGISTER HERE.

Like this article? Subscribe to our newsletter to receive more items like this straight to your inbox.





This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io