Fashion
Best Twitter Reactions to Zendaya’s Oscars Dress
The Oscars red carpet is underway and our favorite celebrities are donning their best dresses for the night of Hollywood nights. Of all the A-listers in attendance, fans are especially keen to see Zendaya’s look, with Twitter eagerly awaiting her arrival. And, true to its habit, it does not disappoint. But before we get into the best Twitter reactions to Zendaya’s Oscars dress, here’s the 411 on her glow-in-the-dark look.
For the occasion, Zendaya launches into a bright yellow cutout Valentino Haute Couture custom dress accessorized with Bulgari diamonds which, according to Vogue, are valued at over $ 6million (around £ 4.3million) – wowzers, right?
Zendaya finishes off her cut with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels in the same eye-catching lemony hue and, of course, a matching mask (which she arrived in – see video below).
On the beauty side, the star wears a peach eyeshadow and blush lip, with long wavy hair parted in the middle and reaching down to her waist.
Law Roach, the stylist behind Zendaya’s look, took to Instagram to share a video of her arriving at the awards show wearing this matching mask:
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
The stylist then followed up on this clip with another behind-the-scenes article showing Zendaya’s neon dress actually glows in the dark (!!) – we’re not kidding you, watch it:
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
While we may not have seen the Glow-in-the-Dark feature in all its glory on the well-lit red carpet, we do hope we get a glimpse at the awards show.
Until then, here are the best Twitter reactions to Zendaya’s Oscars dress:
“The #Oscars for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Go Windy in Zendaya’s Hair. “
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
“ZENDAYA NEVER MISS #Oscars”
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
“The wind only knew how to blow when Zendaya walked on the #Oscars carpet”
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
“Zendaya radiates goddess energy on the Oscars red carpet”
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
“ZENDAYA IS THE MOMENT #Oscars”
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
“zendaya ALWAYS understands the #oscars assignment”
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
The latest issue of Cosmopolitan UK is now available and you can REGISTER HERE.
Like this article? Subscribe to our newsletter to receive more items like this straight to your inbox.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]