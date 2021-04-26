Clothing maker Outerknown uses technology to aid recycling efforts





What if your favorite sweatshirt, the one you cut the scuffed label off and donated to a thrift store, had a way to tell the next owner what it’s made of and how to take care of it?



If you buy it from Outerknown, it might be.



The Culver City-based clothing maker has launched Second Spin, a collection of loungewear for men and women that feature a QR code. When scanned, depending on the company, the code provides information on who made the garment, where it was made, the material used, how to care for it, and possibly recommendations for resale or recycling.



It’s like a birth certificate for the garment, said Megan Stoneburner, director of sustainability and sourcing at Outerknowns. This is extremely important as we need to know the actual inputs of this garment, so that recyclers can determine the best end-of-life recycling option.



Often our garments are labeled with poly tags that are sewn or attached to the garment, but customers tend to cut them and you lose visibility of what that garment is made of and the sorting process. really tricky, she added. So, with this code that can be tracked, and that garment’s database, recyclers can figure out exactly what was used.



For Outerknown, recyclers aren’t just consumers who buy from second-hand stores, but textile manufacturers who use fabric waste to make new clothes. The brand works with the Spanish company Hallotex, whose factory in Morocco manufactures parts for the Second Spin collection from cutting room scraps and possibly recycled clothing.



The proprietary process involves sorting the material scraps by color, cutting the pieces apart, and mixing them with sustainably harvested wood pulp to create new, high-quality textiles. Other brands Hallotex works with include Zara, J.Crew, and Madewell.



The QR code for the Second Spin collections and the associated database infrastructure CircularID protocol is from New York-based Eon Group Holdings Inc. In addition to identifying materials for recycling, the QR code can be used to verify the authenticity of the garment, which can help it retain resale value.



The technology will help Outerknown move closer to its goal of becoming fully circular by 2030. The brand defines circular as taking waste and turning it into something new, Stoneburner said.



The circular process includes the use of recycled fibers to divert waste from landfills, but also to ensure that these fibers are recyclable and that the garment meets sustainability standards, so that it will maintain the quality and integrity and won’t decompose after some wear and tear, she added. .



Achieving these goals will require a substantial investment from Outerknown, and it looks like their customers are willing to pay extra for sustainably made clothing.



We’ve been around for five years and we’ve been a sustainable brand from the start, so our client has always been the one who is really very engaged, knowledgeable, and willing to participate in this eco-system, Stoneburner said.



She added that recent developments have strengthened Outerknowns’ mission. I think the scariest thing right now is to notice that it’s all about mitigating risk, because resources will be limited due to the effects of climate change. she said For reprint and license requests for this article, CLICK HERE.







