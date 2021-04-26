Karisma Kapoor wore a comfy black shirt dress for an intimate family reunion at home





April 26, 2021 | 06:50:25 EST Recently, Karisma Kapoor and her son Kiaan Raj Kapur were spotted heading for the birthday party at Babita Kapoors’ house. Find out how you can recreate her easy look

Staying for months made us prioritize comfort above all when it comes to our clothing, and Karisma Kapoor didn’t hesitate to echo that sentiment through her clothing choices. From cozy fleece jackets to relaxed cotton kurtis, the actors’ closet has a special place for underrated rest pieces. For her mother Babita Kapoor’s recent birthday celebrations, the star kept it cozy and classic once again in a must-have shirt dress in black. Scroll on for a closer look at how she styled it. Karisma Kapoor styled her roomy dress with Birkenstocks For her mother’s special day, Karisma Kapoor opted for a calf-length shirt dress with a collar, buttoned front and long sleeves with buttoned cuffs. She paired it with color-coordinated accessories: safety buckle sandals from Birkenstock and an ebony faux leather backpack. The star kept things hassle-free with a ponytail and makeup-free skin, and completed her look with a white mask, face shield and gloves. Looking for a wardrobe staple that will keep you in shape this summer? Take inspiration from the elegant but effortless shirt dress from Kapoors. You can wear an outfit like hers as is or pair it with a belt to accentuate your waist. Do you like the look? Purchase similar parts below. Image: The classic Karisma Kapoors black shirt dress is a wardrobe staple you will never get tired of. Photo: Bhayani viral







