Twitter can’t stop panicking over Amanda Seyfrieds’ daring Oscar gown





Refinery29 Despite the formal dress code, crocs and sneakers appeared on the Oscars red carpet LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA April 25: (Editorial use only) In this handout photo provided by AMPAS, Questlove attends the 93rd Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Petit / AMPAS via Getty Images) Last month, the 2021 Oscar nominees received a letter stating that the 2021 Oscars had a dress code. Aiming for a fusion of inspiration and aspiration, the letter says, which actually means formal is totally cool if you want to go, but casual really isn’t. Apparently, Questlove hasn’t received the memo since showing up on the red carpet with Crocs. Or maybe he nailed the dress code. Rather than opting for a pair of gardening shoes, Questlove pulled out a gold pair and paired it with an all-black ensemble that screamed evening wear. Not to mention, it was only four years ago that Balenciaga sent Crocs to the Paris runway. Plus, gold was the biggest color trend of the night. However, not everyone agrees with the choice of Quests mode. Someone on Twitter claimed it was a DIY job, a bad job, tweeting, sir! Your spray paint peels off your Crocs. Sir! Your spray paint is chipping away at your fangs. pic.twitter.com/Hvw7Eduy2h Justice served! (@raynebowmom) April 25, 2021 Most, however, were happy to see Questlove prioritize comfort while staying fashionable and we can’t help but agree. Questloves #Oscars golden fangs are guaranteed to put a smile on your face. https://t.co/YkIulRAeyi pic.twitter.com/zB30Dy0oqc Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) April 26, 2021 They laughed at me in high school for wearing fangs. Now watch. (@JohnPocasangre) April 26, 2021 He wasn’t the only one who chose to be more casual with his choice of shoes, either. Nomadland director Chlo Zhao wore a Hermès dress, which she unexpectedly paired with a pair of white sneakers at the awards ceremony where she became the second woman to win the award for best director. Chloe Zhao becomes the second woman to win the Oscar for Best Director. And she does it with a powerful and concise speech. And in sneakers! peak. my back / legs broken after a car accident but now chloe zhao is my patron saint of the best and smartest style choices Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) April 25, 2021 While we have long rejected mandatory dress codes in favor of self-expression, we can’t help but note that Crocs and sneakers could be the inspiring and ambitious, not to mention refreshing, fashion that this Oscars red carpet needed. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA April 25: (Editorial use only) In this handout photo provided by AMPAS, Chlo Zhao attends the 93rd Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Petit / AMPAS via Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA APRIL 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this photo provided by AMPAS, Questlove attends the 93rd Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California . (Photo by Matt Petit / AMPAS via Getty Images) Like what you see? How about more R29 goodness, here? Every 2021 Oscar-winning fashion moment The couples you all love hit the Oscars red carpet Carey Mulligan’s Oscar Look was Statuesque







