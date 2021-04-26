Oscars Fashion Trend: Trendy Midriffs and Tuxedos Catch Gen Z Style | Fashion





The 2021 Oscars dresses confirmed what a stroll in a park or beer garden would have told you this weekend: For the younger generation, a cantilever neckline has been replaced by a flash of bare belly. as the key signifier of party attire. For Gen Z, a plunging neckline is what moms wear in date photos they post on Facebook. A cropped top over high-waisted jeans, to show off a few inches of skin, or a dress with a shark-bite waist cutout to show an ab-side, is a more modern way to look. dress (festive). Carey Mulligans gold sequins showcased two ribs between a sweeping skirt and a tiny bust tube. (Mulligan opted to leave the matching mask that the look was accessorized with when he performed on the Valentino haute couture show in January at home.) Andra Day, Best Actress nominee for her portrayal of Billie Holiday, also wore golden glitter with an emphasis on the abdomen. There are cutouts, a leg, a look, it’s an outrage, Days stylist Wouri Vice told Vogue. The dress was inspired by the bold 1980s Oscars dresses of Bob Mackies for Cher, created by Vera Wang and designed with the help of a welder. Zendayas sunny yellow Valentino was in a bikini on top, ball gown underneath; Vanessa Kirbys pale pink Gucci had a delicate half-moon space above the waistband. When fortunes are made by kicking action roles, it might make sense that dresses that showcase the boxer’s abs go beyond the meringue ball aesthetic. In an age when Hollywood’s fortunes are made by high-profile roles in action blockbusters, rather than the darling of the Americas role, it perhaps makes sense that dresses that show off abs. of boxers border the prom princess adjacent to the meringue. aesthetic. When it comes to body positivity in popular culture, however, the power-ab side is sideways movement at best. It used to be that red carpet fashion was all about women, with men’s clothing relegated to a final paragraph referring to the odd novelty bow tie. No more. Minari director Lee Isaac Chung commissioned Asian-American brand Goodfight to craft his shawl-neck tuxedo with pocket chain details, which he paired with yellow stitched Dr Martens; her nine-year-old star Alan Kim wore tailored shorts from menswear chief Thom Browne. Colman Domingo of Ma Raineys Black Bottom wore a fuchsia three-piece Versace suit with a matching shirt, while his co-star Daniel Kaluuya wore a double-breasted Bottega Veneta tuxedo with a necklace of Cartier diamonds so large and shiny they looked like a string of beads. Leslie Odom Jr wore a gold shirt to match her gold Brioni suit. Bespoke Shorts Minari star Alan Kim with producer Christina Oh. Photograph: Matt Sayles / AMPAS / Rex / Shutterstock The strongest political statement on the red carpet also came from the tuxedos. Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe, directors of Two Distant Strangers, stopped on the red carpet to open their jackets and display the liners on which the names of 17 black Americans killed by police were embroidered in yellow. When directors’ stylist Tara Swennen approached Dolce & Gabbana with the idea, the designers were over the moon and said yes immediately, she said. The 17th name was that of Daunte Wright, fatally shot on April 11. I don’t know how they did it, but they were also able to put her name down at the last minute, which meant a lot, Free said. The Nomadland aesthetic, which dominated the night, is sumptuous to look at while rigorously anti-glamor. The film is bathed in natural light, finding its beauty in rugged landscapes and naked faces. Fittingly, director Chlo Zhao garnered her Oscar by wearing white sneakers with her understated oyster-toned Hermès dress, and wore her hair in braids rather than a Hollywood blow-dry; Frances McDormand wore black long sleeves, austere and simple but for the feathers at the cuffs. Travon Free shows off his suit lining embroidered with the names of police victims. Photograph: ABC / Getty Images A non-traditional Oscar party gave way to more non-traditional dresses. Olivia Colman looked chic in a ketchup red Christian Dior with long bell sleeves and a mock neck. Emerald Fennell wore chunky signet rings with his Gucci kaftan and told reporters tonight I am Susan, your pottery teacher who has a business opportunity for you that is absolutely not a pyramid scheme. Not a typical Oscar look, but then, it was hardly a typical Oscar night.

