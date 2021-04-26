UNH defends East American women’s title, Binghamton scores UMBC men’s streak

AMERICA EST 2021 SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Diving: Saturday April 17 Sunday April 18 Swimming: Friday April 23 Sunday April 25

Or: Dive: Vestal, NY Swimming: Newark, NJ

Reigning Champions: New Hampshire Women (1x) and UMBC Men (4x) results

Central Championship

Live results

Final team ranking

WOMEN

New Hampshire – 817 UMBC – 621.5 Vermont – 613.5 Binghamton – 461 Maine – 378 Stony Creek – 350 VMI – 154

MEN

Binghamton – 889 UMBC – 872 NJIT – 614 VMI – 377 Maine – 353

Recap of women

The University of New Hampshire’s women’s swimming and diving team left little doubt on their way to their second straight East American title, accumulating 817 points. The point total was lower than last year’s haul of 876, however, the margin gained by UNH this year was much greater. UNH won by 116.5 points over finalist UMBC last year (2020), then increased that margin to 195.5 points again on UMBC this year. UMBC put in a strong push in Sunday’s session, overtaking Vermont, which had held up in 2nd place in the first 2 days of swimming.

The UNH also continued to ride with the individual titles, winning 4 of the 5 individual events on Sunday, as well as the relay. New Hampshire entered the 400 freestyle relay knowing the East American tag team title was stuck. Nonetheless, they did secure a victory in a close race with Vermont, completing their 5v5 sweep of the relays at these championships.

The race was incredibly close in the early stages of the relay. Olivia stille (51.11), Cate Wardinski (52.05), and Jamy Lum (52.20) were the first 3 legs for UNH, hitting the 300 mark in 2: 35.36, while Kira Parker (50.94), Issy Magbie (52.14), and Cailin Campbell (51.78) were Vermont’s first 3 innings, for a 2: 34.86. New Hampshire junior Anna metzler anchored his team in 50.36, catching and edging Vermont Mina Poppas (51.12). UNH finished in 3: 25.72, with Vermont just behind in 3: 25.98.

Anna metzler won her second individual title of the competition, recovering the 200 in 1: 58.21. Metzler won the 200 freestyle on Saturday, then came second in the 100 return Saturday as well. The 100 backstroke champion, UMBC Caroline sargent, came 2nd with a 2: 00.77. Metzler swam a very steady race, dividing 58.23 on the first 100 and 59.98 on the 2nd. Metzler and Sargent are both juniors, so we could see a rematch next year, provided the two women face off again in the 200 backstroke. In total, Anna Metzler won 6 gold medals (2 individual / 4 relays) and 1 silver medal at these championships.

UNH second year Jamy Lum won her third individual title of the competition, completing her breaststroke sweep by taking the 200 breaststroke in 2: 14.19. Lum took the race aggressively, dividing 1: 03.50, which was the fastest 100 opening in the field of almost 3 full seconds. She had also previously won the 100 breaststroke and 500 freestyle titles at those championships, and was on 4 of the UNH winning relays, making her 7-for-7 on gold medals this year. Senior UNH Bacon Miranda was 2nd in the 200 breaststroke, swimming in 2: 16.93. Bacon was the 200 IM champion on Friday.

Olivia stille, a sophomore in New Hampshire, won the free 100 on Sunday. Stille posted a 50.65, taking an early lead with a 24.19 from the top 50. It was Stille’s first individual title of the competition, as she finished 2nd in the 200 freestyle and 3rd in the 50 freestyle. Stille was also a member of 4 of New Hampshire’s winning relays, bringing his medal tally from that competition to 5 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

New Hampshire also posted a brace in the 100 freestyle. Sophomore Paige edmier narrowly beat his first-year teammate Hannah devine 10: 19.54 to 10: 20.02. The distant fortunes of UNH look promising with the prospect of having this duo for the next 2 years.

UMBC senior Natalia Marin won the 200m with a 2: 03.31, leading a charge of 1-2 for UMBC. Kylie kelly, a retriever sophomore, was 2nd in 2: 04.23. Kelly quickly took the lead, dividing 59.17 of the top 100, compared to Marin’s 59.59.

Summary of men

Binghamton’s men’s team got the job done, maintaining their lead during the 3-day swim and finishing the competition 17 points ahead of the four reigning UMBC champions. Impressively, Binghamton scored 82 more points than last year, despite adding NJIT to America East.

The freshmen took over on the last night of the competition. Starting with NJIT Freshman Ian Horstkamp-Vinekar, who won the 200 comeback. Horstkamp-Vinekar clocked a 1: 46.00, posting the fastest times on the court out of the 4 50s in the race. He did not finish there, however, as Horstkamp-Vinekar also won the 200 flight in the same session. Establishing the first lead, Horstkamp-Vinekar held on to win in 1: 47.50, taking his second title of the night, as well as that of NJIT.

UMBC freshman Daniel Nicusan won the 200 breaststroke in 1: 59.82. He was the only swimmer in the peloton to keep his last U-turn in less than 32 seconds, which allowed him not only to hold, but also to extend the lead he established at the start of the race. race. Finishing in 2nd was another freshman: Lewis lin for Binghamton, who touched in 2: 00.69.

Another UMBC freshman, Bode Neale, also won an East American title on Sunday, swimming a 44.76 to narrowly win the 100 freestyle. Neale and second year teammate Niklas weigelt swam stroke for stroke most of the race, dropping to 21.29 and 21.31 respectively in the 1st 50th. Weigelt stayed with Neale, finishing in 44.85.

With the top 2,100 freestylers in the field over a second, it’s no surprise that UMBC won the 400 relay in a dominant fashion. First-year student Ryan harding led the team in 45.99, with a sophomore Gabriel Laracuente 2nd in 45.06, then Weigelt in 44.46 and Neale anchoring in 44.31. The Retrievers finished in 2: 59.82, winning the race by almost 5 seconds. Laracuente, Weigelt and Neale were the fastest 3 divisions on the pitch.

Binghamton’s Liam murphy won the 1000, finishing in 9: 20.40. Murphy won the race faster than the rest of the field and was able to hold that position until the end of the race.