Etsy selections by Dania Lucero Ortiz, Fashion and Accessories Director





Etsy From fashion shows to meet emerging designers, Dania Lucero Ortiz, our fashion and accessories director, always has an eye on the latest in fashion. But when she’s shopping for herself, Etsy is her secret to unique finds. When browsing Etsy, Ortiz is looking for the best handmade clothing, vintage home decorations from around the world, and unique collectibles that will be the perfect addition to any space. Each month, she will share what she has in her basket. Below, her current favorites for spring include all quilted and bright folk patterns. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Set of decorative plates AnaJulArt

etsy.com $ 130.00 “I am obsessed with ceramics these days. These plates are hand painted in Russia and will make a great addition to your art wall. “ 2 Moroccan carpet medium EMoroccanMats

etsy.com $ 299.00 “I love the beautiful textiles and intricate designs of Morocco. This rug has the eclectic vibes of a Moroccan souk. 3 Mid Vintage Patchwork Quilted Jacket zestvintage

etsy.com $ 318.00 “Quilting is one of the oldest crafts in America, and each piece is unique and special. Vintage quilted pieces are not only amazing, but they are also durable. “ 4 Antique folk art screen MIDMODTROPICAL

etsy.com $ 675.00 “This vintage score reminds me of the 1970s decor by Gloria Vanderbilt and Diane Von Furstenberg.” 5 Handmade vintage block print jacket SaareRang

etsy.com $ 44.99 “This is a traditional Indian style sleeveless jacket, a style that is about to make a comeback. It is hand printed using the block printing method and looks great with a button down shirt or turtleneck. “ 6 Ancient embroidered Romanian folk skirt and blouse Folk fashion

etsy.com $ 318.39 “I love this vintage Romanian embroidered blouse and skirt set. It dates back to the 1930s, but it feels great now. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

