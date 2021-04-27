Men’s clothing store owners refused antivirus coverage offer





Law360 (April 26, 2021, 8:13 p.m. EDT) – Store owners of a national clothing chain cannot get coverage with Twin City Fire Insurance Co., a Louisiana federal judge ruled, saying losses due to coronavirus lockouts were economical and not caused by physical loss or damage to their men's clothing stores. U.S. District Judge Ivan LR Lemelle welcomed Twin City's offer of judgment on pleadings The discovery of the virus exclusion on Friday banned coverage even though there had been a physical alteration at Q Clothier stores in Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Arkansas that would have triggered the coverage. Justice Lemelle's ruling was Louisiana's fourth federal decision on the coronavirus on the merits and the second victory for insurers. According to data from the University of Pennsylvania's COVID Coverage Litigation Tracker, two other decisions dismissed summary judgment motions brought by policyholders. "Louisiana case law indicates that lost profits resulting from government-mandated business closures are not covered without proof of property damage," Justice Lemelle said. Store owners filed a lawsuit in May, claiming mandatory government closures in response to the pandemic caused their losses, triggering coverage for Twin City. Homeowners have requested coverage for business income, additional expenses, civil authority and limited virus provisions. However, Justice Lemelle refused to interpret "direct physical loss or physical damage" broadly. The threat of the coronavirus to temporarily close clothing stores cannot be "equated with toxic contamination making a house habitable," the judge said. Justice Lemelle also said there was not a lot of related case law on Louisiana law and virus exclusions in coronavirus coverage litigation. But the judge found that district courts across the country have ruled that virus exclusions in Twin City's policies preclude coverage for losses due to a pandemic. The judge also found that clothing store owners are not independently covered by the element of time provision which is otherwise prohibited by policy, including the exclusion of the virus. The owners of Q Clothier are not saying the coronavirus was in their stores or caused equipment failures, the judge said. Finally, there is no coverage from civil authorities, the judge said, as there is no connection between damage to nearby property and stay-at-home orders. According to the judge, the claim by the owners of Clothier that the ordinances rendered their properties unusable is not enough to trigger a blanket. "Although Q Clothier was unable to use the property for normal for-profit operations, access to the property was not restricted for other necessary administrative tasks," the judge said. Representatives of the parties did not respond to requests for comment on Monday. Clothing stores are represented by David J. Schexnaydre of the law firm Schexnaydre. Twin City is represented by Seth A. Schmeeckle and Nicole M. Babb of Lugenbuhl Wheaton Peck Rankin & Hubbard and Sarah D. Gordon, Frank Winston Jr. and Alexandra R. Galdos of Steptoe & Johnson LLP. The case is that of Q Clothier New Orleans LLC et al. vs. Twin City Fire Insurance Co. et al., Case Number 2: 20-cv-1470, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

