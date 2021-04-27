New Orleans designers say ‘fast fashion’ must go | The last | Weekly gambit

New Orleans needs to start taking sustainable fashion seriously, say local designers.

It’s an uphill battle in the world of fast fashion and trends that often go away quickly, but it has become her life’s work.

Maria Sandhammer was studying fashion design at Savannah College of Art and Design 10 years ago and remembers a life-changing conflict with administration.

She already entered school as a staunch environmentalist, and students like her were eager to branch out into sustainable and recycled materials as a quick fashion fix. But many professors did not see this as a viable alternative.

I remember thinking, that’s absurd, said Sandhammer. I remember getting a little angry and thinking, I accept this challenge.

Sandhammer took on this challenge with her after graduating from college and now, a decade later, she makes sustainably sourced Mardi Gras inspired sleep masks for her company Sleephammer with beads, pom poms and often with eyes. embroidered so that no one sneaks up on you in your sleeping area.

The port city of New Orleans is known for its hospitality, food, parades, and other celebrations. It’s a town at the bottom of the heavily trafficked Mississippi River trade route, Mardi Gras pearls drape in tree branches year-round and trash accumulates on Bourbon Street and along parade routes. during the carnival. All this testifies to the carefree atmosphere of living in moments sometimes without considering the consequences for the future.

However, some conscientious local suppliers believe that we can both embrace a creative and free atmosphere while reducing waste. One aspect that helps if we put a little more effort and thought into it is to move away from fast fashion and move towards sustainable fashion.

I try to do all I can as one person so that I don’t waste things, Sandhammer says of her designs, although she admits it’s not foolproof. But everyone is doing a bit of trash.

Fast fashion can be traced to the invention of the sewing machine, which undoubtedly made sewing fabric more efficient for the masses. But it is too common today to quickly make clothes for ephemeral trends: often of poor quality, all to follow the style.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, online shopping gained popularity and fast fashion retailers such as H&M and Zara began to appear in most outlets in massive numbers. The demand for fast fashion continues to grow to this day and in 2020 the industry was worth $ 31.4 billion. As of the mid-2010s, the average American buys about 68 clothes a year.

Items that fall into the fast fashion are made with cheap materials and underpaid and exploited workers who often work around the clock in appalling conditions overseas where labor laws are lax or non-existent. The clothes end up polluting the earth in landfills, for fashions that often last less than a month.

Sandhammer, who switched to making face masks during the pandemic, says she often overlooks trends. She prefers classic styles anyway, but she also prefers to use recycled materials and items from thrift stores to reduce waste and damage.

She even prefers to use biodegradable shipping items, like paper rather than plastic, when sending orders to non-local customers.

Sandhammer says fast fashion is an industry that only focuses on following fleeting trends. And in doing so, companies produce low-quality mass-produced clothing that will soon be discarded due to wear and tear.

People shop for fashion fast knowing that the garment will fall apart in three months, she says.

Sandhammer hopes his impact on New Orleans will help inspire people to be more thoughtful.

“Most of the time, people buy what I make and give it to someone,” says Sandhammer. And giving gifts makes people feel good, that’s a cute talking point. So that way, I feel like it’s rewarding for the people of New Orleans. “

Tabitha Bethune is a local designer who started her fashion business in 2008 because she was tired of seeing people dress the exact same way. She wanted to create a brand that encourages individual expression, with personalized styles in limited edition.

Bethune acknowledges how prevalent fast fashion is, but is hopeful that some people are slowly starting to move away from it.

If people knew where their clothes came from, they wouldn’t be wearing that many, says Bethune. But what I discovered is that a lot of people don’t care where their clothes come from. They just want to look like someone else.

She thinks people are starting to become more conscious and deliberate with their fashion choices, especially young people, as they start to branch out with different styles.

Bethune prioritizes sustainability and says she likes doing things well-suited to reduce the ecological footprint and prevent her creations from ending up in landfills.

It’s a pretty straightforward calculation, she says: The better an item is fitted, the less fabric it has to use.

Bethune thinks the world could adapt to dress without donning items from the fast fashion industries.

But [overall] they won’t, she said. It’s a wicked world that is motivated by power and to make money. Clothing producers often don’t care who it hurts.

Companies can care less, but with Bethune and Sandhammer, another local designer is pushing hard to reduce risk and create rather than take away opportunities for foreign workers.

Katie Schmidt, owner of Passion Lilie, focuses on fair business practices to help artists in India.

Years ago, she saw that there was a lack of sustainable, ethical, and certified fair-trade, affordable, and high-quality products in New Orleans. It didn’t suit her, so she sought to meet that need with her fledgling business. Schmidt now designs, buys and distributes colorful, high-quality dresses, tops, skirts and other items in a variety of designs in boutiques nationwide. In the process, she built a local and loyal clientele.

“I don’t want to create a product that will harm the environment or people,” says Schmidt. “It’s not an easy process, but it’s important. If I want to do something, I want it to be something. that’s going to have a positive impact on the world.

Fast fashion is just not necessary, says Schmidt. She embraces the idea of ​​building an ethical business without creating harmful products just for profit.

Schmidt believes that it has a significantly smaller carbon footprint and a better goal of being carbon neutral than any other fashion producer.

Passion Lilie is a small company that produces in small quantities, which contributes to its carbon footprint. But she still receives shipments from India.

She is very happy that her business is located in the city of New Orleans as it represents the city favorably.

There are no other fair trade brands that divide and manufacture our way in New Orleans or even Louisiana, Schmidt points out. I think New Orleans are very conscious consumers. They value ethical and sustainable products.

Bethune, meanwhile, made many outfits inspired by New Orleans culture like her Hurricane Katrina dress which she crafted from vintage and recycled fabrics that were around 28 years old. The dress was made to celebrate Katrina’s 10th birthday and was worn by four different women.

Anything that can be worn by more than one person and shared is what makes something truly lasting, says Bethune.

Although fast fashion boasts of its affordability, Bethune believes that shopping in a sustainable way is not at all about affordability.

I think the reason people overbought fast fashion is because they don’t know what their style is, she says. Once you know what your style is, you realize how much money you are saving and how much you are saving the environment.

Cree McCree, costume designer and manager of Piety Market in Exile, a monthly art and flea market, has also spent years trying to convince others with sustainable fashion.

McCree makes wearable assembly art which she nicknames “Cree-ations,” which are mostly costumes, headdresses, and hats, from “cool, upcycled clothes and accessories” she gets from thrift stores. .

During the Halloween and Carnival season, she also hosts sales that feature recycled and handmade pieces by local designers.

Years ago, she started a movement to make nutria fur accessories for the now defunct initiative called Righteous Fur to help save local wetlands from invasive species.

This was the moment when McCree First moved to Louisiana in 2001, she witnessed the loss of land that she decided to get involved in sustainability.

McCree says that in order for New Orleans to become more environmentally conscious, the citizens of New Orleans need to take recycling seriously.

“Local, sustainable fashion is something to support everywhere, but here in New Orleans, where we can practically see the wetlands erode before our eyes, it’s especially vital,” she says.

Cheap clothes made from synthetic plastics are more harmful than we think. Once a trend goes stale and you throw away your H&M shirt, there’s a good chance that the plastics in that shirt will end up polluting the ocean or in the case of New Orleans, the Gulf. Animals in the environment eat these plastics assuming that their food and sooner or later this plastic ends up inside you.

Louisiana ranks second to last when it comes to environmentally friendly states. But New Orleans, with its emerging glass recycling business and a new generation of environmental activists, is starting to make headway.

Additionally, the local New Orleans fashion scene has both emerging and established designers and clothing suppliers who want the city to know that fashion is something that can be used as a medium without harm our environment and that we can be part of the movement to promote environmentally friendly fashion.

“Often these are companies that are located in San Francisco, LA, New York [that are ethical,] Schmidt said. And now we’re bringing New Orleans to the table and we’re like, ‘Hey look, we’re part of this sustainability conversation too.’ “