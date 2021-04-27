Physical shows and virtual showrooms unveiled for Australian Fashion Week – WWD

SYDNEY – Live catwalks will make up nearly 90% of the resort’s upcoming Australian Fashion Week Afterpay 2022 showcase, while designers will also have access to virtual showrooms.

At an event at the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday morning Sydney time, IMG unveiled its near-full schedule for what will be the event’s delayed 25th anniversary showcase at Sydney’s Carriageworks site from May 31 to May 4. June. The 2020 iteration has been canceled due to COVID-19. At least 36 live catwalks and five digital presentations featuring more than 70 designers have been confirmed at the time of writing. Other brands will participate in IMG’s on-site physical showroom, The Suites.

Participating designers include Maggie Marilyn, Alice McCall, Albus Lumen, Ginger & Smart, Romance Was Born, Bassike, Christopher Esber, Christian Kimber, Macgraw, KitX, Oroton, Bondi Born, White Sands, Aqua Blu and newcomers including Author, Jordan Dalah and Jordan Gogos. Twelve Indigenous designers, including Maara Collective, Ngali and Liandra Swim, will appear in two separate Indigenous storefronts.

Dalah, a 2017 graduate of Central Saint Martins London, which already sells internationally and has received an Afterpay scholarship and mentorship program, will open the show’s program on May 31, following a traditional Indigenous welcome at the country.

While most designers will showcase collections in bulk, eight are planning to see now, buy shows now as part of IMG’s “Afterpay Australian Fashion Week: The Experience” ticket consumption program.

The digital program for the event has been significantly expanded for 2021.

Similar to what IMG unveiled last year with NYFW: The Shows, all on-site shows and the event’s lecture program will be streamed live via IMG’s OTT platform Ausfw.com, which will provide 24/7 on-demand access to a fashion library. content. All offsite shows will appear on the platform within four hours.

In a first for IMG at one of its events, the company is teaming up with an external virtual showroom specialist: Ordre.com, which was also founded by Australian Fashion Week founder Simon Lock.

Via an extension of its AFC Virtual on Order program, which was launched last May in collaboration with the Australian Fashion Council, to help designers sell their collections after the cancellation of AAFW’s 2021 beachfront showcase : Ordre offers more than 20 AAFW creators their virtual showrooms. IMG will promote the showrooms through the event’s website and social channels, as well as its business-to-business database, with the goal of facilitating engagement with international buyers, none of whom can physically attend. the event this year due to Australia’s border closures. .

Just as IMG waived the Creator Participation Fee this year, Order also covers all of AAFW’s Creator Fees featured on its platform. AAFW showrooms will promote 10 key looks from each designer’s collection, shot with new Orb360º Video technology – an extension of the company’s original Orb360º Images technology.

The Order will promote the AAFW Virtual Showrooms to its global network of 3,000 retailers – including a core of 300 international retailers from 28 countries that the Order has identified as having a particular interest in Australian fashion. They include Net-a-porter, Shinsegae International, Intermix, MyTheresa and Joyce Boutiques.

Over the past year, Order has participated in London and Milan Fashion Weeks, but the AAFW tie will be the company’s most coordinated partnership with an event planner to date, according to Lock.

“The other big fashion weeks in London, Paris, Milan and New York have obviously done a lot to broadcast live the content they have done with designers, but they have had very little engagement. to drive traffic from buyers to virtual showrooms. And I think that’s what sets this project apart from the rest, in that it’s integrated, ”Lock said.

He added: “Fashion weeks are more and more multifaceted than they used to be and I think that’s extremely important and I’m really proud to see how Australian Fashion Week has turned out to be. its 25th edition. “