Fashion
How actor Ashton Sanders created his own Oscar fashion moment
At last night’s Oscars in Los Angeles, California, actor Ashton Sanders was determined not to have a FOMO. The actor, who played Black Panther Jimmy Palmer in Judas and the Black Messiah, was unable to attend the party in person while filming the second season of Wu-Tang: an American saga. Nonetheless, he was determined to celebrate New Jersey in his own way. With something like that and [the film] being so special, it would have been nice to celebrate with the cast and everyone involved, Sanders says. But we have to adapt to the times, so here we are. Instead, the star dressed in Dior and watched the ceremony from the 1 Hotel in Brooklyn with friends. It was really important to give me that, says Sanders.
From the comfort of his hotel room, Sanders wore a sleek black tuxedo complemented by sheer, monogrammed Dior gloves. It’s a classic tuxedo, but the cut is really cool, says Sanders. The tailor really did his thing. When asked about his approach to red carpet dressing in general, Sanders says he often turns to looks that strike the perfect balance between dressy and casual, so this was the perfect mix of the two. It’s always transcendent, Sanders says of the style. Sometimes I really like going out, and sometimes I want to pull it off. The star is a fan of Diors men’s clothing and also rehearses. Kim Jones is really cool. I was really excited to be dressed by them.
A look back at his critically acclaimed film Judas and the black Messiah, the actor says the project will always hold a special place in his heart. I always feel like it’s right in front of me, says Sanders. I was very proud to be a part of the ensemble and to tell the story of the Black Panther Party. Shaka King and all of the producers did a great job cultivating an ensemble that made us feel comfortable enough to be vulnerable, just getting into these characters and telling this story. And now that he has officially ended the awards season craze, his goal is to earn some much-needed R&R after finishing filming his TV series. I hope after that I will return to Los Angeles and enjoy my summer, says Sanders. Maybe go on vacation somewhere. He certainly deserved it!
Below is a behind-the-scenes look at the Sanders Oscar party.
