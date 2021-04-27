13 best white graduation dresses that are truly unique in 2021

Tilly’s / Modcloth / Bloomingdale’s

Maybe you need a white graduation gown because it’s your school dress code. Maybe you just want a white graduation gown because there’s something ethereal and enchanting about a flowing white gown, and you want to channel your inner magic on your graduation day (be it at the high school, college or higher school). Either way, the internet has plenty of white dress options that you can easily repurpose for a white party (or even a wedding, some of these dresses are just fancy enough to be bridal material).

Scroll through our picks (which we picked based on style, reviews, price, and whether we wore them ourselves or bought them for our girls) and just know that whatever you pick is perfect. Your big day will be perfect and you have such great things ahead of you. All those doors? They are yours not to open up, but to crumble. You are the future we want to see in this world, and your graduation is only day one. You got this.

Now let’s dress TF.

Best white graduation dresses

This A-Line dress is just a little Baby Doll and a little boho. It’s much cuter and airy for a sultry and hot graduation day (and remember, you’ll be wrapped up in this dress, too). We also love that it’s made from 100% cotton, which makes it super breathable. Details like the elegant square neck, eyelet embroidery and subtle puff sleeves make it just the right amount of class. $ 22 AT SHEIN

This short floral dress is the perfect summer dress and it is ideal for someone who wants a casual look on graduation day. With spaghetti straps and a subtle V-neck, this dress is what ‘school is over for summer / school is over forever’ looks like as an outfit. Dress it up with heels and a cardigan, if you like. Plus, you can totally reuse it just about anything. $ 49 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS





We can always count on ASOS to deliver. If you’re looking for something a little different, we love these white polka dot dresses from Nobody’s Child. This London-based brand is known for their prints and radiant designs, and we love that it’s loose and relaxed, yet easy to dress up with boots or heeled sandals (or documents we’d wear that). The fabric is lightweight, so even though it’s a maxi dress, you’ll stay cool all day long. $ 38 AT ASOS





What could be more appropriate than a dress called “I Did It My Way”? ‘Cause damn yeah girl you do it your way! This dress is more formal, with its square neck, three-quarter sleeves and romantic floral lace details. This one also requires more work, as it is hand washable only. But hey, you signed up for a white dress. They will naturally be more demanding in terms of maintenance and less resistant to splashes of jungle juice. If it’s sold out on Nordstrom, try Revolve. $ 119 IN THE NORDSTROM

Do you prefer to wear pants? Get yourself a jumpsuit, the unique fashion solution that we all are. Even though it looks like a two-piece set, this jumpsuit gives you an easy and comfortable fit, so you don’t have to worry about tucking in a shirt every 10 minutes (with all the sitting down and then standing up to clap, this solution is a godsend). With wide pants that let your legs breathe and a long-sleeved lace top, you can achieve a formal (and more covered) look without feeling like you’re cooking. $ 150 AT declarations





This mini is so 90s we want it for ourselves. It can be simple, but it contains a statement. The square neckline is very Expensive to Distraught, but we love the modern touch of the open back (the detail of the double elastic strap is really cute). $ 37 AT PACSUN





This gorgeous floral maxi dress can also double as a summer dress that you can take with you on vacation this summer. It’s easy, airy, and beautiful, and it will keep you cool under the scorching sun. We appreciate the small details such as the front slit and the drawstring at the waist. It has a deep v-neck, you may need to plan accordingly with a bra (or no bra). $ 74 AT TILLY’S

Of course, Banana Republic might be known for their sleek, high-quality business attire, you really can’t go wrong with a BR top and blazer. But the retailer also sells beautiful dresses that are perfect for just about any occasion. The beauty of this wrap midi dress is that it looks like a wrap dress, but doesn’t come with the constant readjustment of one. Made from sustainable Lenzing EcoVero (a type of fiber from renewable wood sources), it makes sure to keep you cool during the warmer months. Details like the elastic waistband keep you comfortable (and are super flattering, too), and the crossover straps are perfect for summer. (Plus, BR almost always has a sale at the time of publication, you can score coins up to 40% more or more if you have a GAP card.) $ 129 TO THE REPUBLIC OF BANANA





Want to stand out? This dress will make you stand out. With its mesh overlay and fringe, this is a dress that a 20s flapper girl would wear if she lived into the 2020s, it’s a modern and cool take that is structured but still super playful and pretty. This one is dry cleaned only, so the only downside is that you will have to be extra careful not to spill on it. $ 195 AT BLOOMINGDALE’S





The tiered sleeves of this dress are a real showstopper. This off the shoulder white dress hugs your body in the right places and will make sure you are the belle of the prom, uh, graduation party. We would pair it with a pair of colorful heels or sandals, but the design itself makes a statement in itself. $ 108.50 AT MACY’S

While this is technically part of Modcloth’s bridal collection, we think it’s just casual enough to wear to a graduation party (or honestly, any kind of semi-dressy event). Everything from flowing sleeves to the pleated skirt to the self-tie belt makes this a gorgeous option that looks and feels effortless. Bonus: it’s easy to machine wash. $ 149 AT MODCLOTH





We love how this tiered dress makes you look like a birthday cake. Its scalloped square neck, fun spaghetti straps, and zig-zag eyelet details are what caught us, and it’s also a huge plus that it’s made from 100% breathable cotton. $ 108 AT EXPRESS





If you’re looking for something simple, no-frills, and classy (but still versatile), this Calvin Klein midi dress is gorgeous and totally meant to be reused. Made of polyester and spandex, we love that this dress isn’t stiff and actually moves with your body (so that when you sit for over an hour on graduation day, you don’t feel too tight). Other details like the pretty sheer mesh hem and scoop neckline make this outfit super dreamy. $ 99.98 AT MACY’S

