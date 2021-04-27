Men’s pants styles that are not denim

Men’s pants styles that are not denim

The right pants will always be the best in your wardrobe. And it’s easy to just slip into your favorite black jeans. However, there are some little-known styles of pants that you should consider wearing instead.

Keep reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland for our picks of the best styles of pants to own that aren’t denim but are just as stylish.

Corduroy

Corduroy has become one of the most durable fabrics in men’s fashion. And thanks to a revival of ’70s fashion trends, there’s no better time to pull out the corduroy pants.

Corduroy pants, thanks to their durability, can withstand their fair share of roughness and tumble. However, they do get a bit warm, so it is best to leave them for cold days.

While they can have stuffy overtones, corduroy looks great when dressed up. Pair dark corduroy with your favorite sweatshirt and practical trainers. A slim fit corduroy suit is perfect with knits and strappy shoes.

Oldest boy

A fan favorite of fashion bloggers and artists, wool pants bring it back to days when denim didn’t reign supreme.

Perfect for enhancing a casual look or styling it with other couture garments, wool pants have been around for decades. People often dress them with sneakers, they work well when styled in the traditional way. For example, slip into knits and derbies for a chic, casual look.

Serge

Due to its rugged nature, twill is worth the investment. While many may think this fabric is outdated, they couldn’t be more wrong. Thanks to its quality craftsmanship and reliability, twill deserves a place in your wardrobe.

Twill chinos are always casual pants, so pair them with an easygoing shoe, t-shirt, or type of knitwear.

Relaxed legs

There has been a bit of backlash against skinny styles lately. Which means that more relaxed cuts are more and more popular.

While they can be perfect for your standout footwear, you need to go for relaxed chinos or pants that break perfectly. If they are too long, they drag on the ground. Too long and you look like you’re wearing short pants. The main problem to avoid is a pooling situation. We suggest you aim for your hem to fall between the top of your shoe and the first eyelet.

To style your pants, wear something tight on top. This will keep you from looking like you’ve made a raid on your dad’s wardrobe.

Linen

Long ago, linen pants were a mishap and had no place in men’s wardrobes. Fortunately, times have changed and designers have done a lot to revive them. shapeless cuts have been replaced by streamlined, modern legs. As a result, you now have pants that flatter everyone. Not to mention the fact that laundry is much less likely to wrinkle while still being as airy as ever.

For an old-fashioned feel, try wearing a linen suit. However, for a more modern feel, wear them cropped with a white tee and sneakers.

Men’s pants styles that are not denim