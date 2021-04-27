XNFY Lab announces launch of AI-powered fashion





– Powerful and adaptable technology to revolutionize digital branded content and usher in a new era in clothing upcycling VIANA DO CASTELO, Portugal, April 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The fashion industry is based on cycles, trends and creative / personal expression and like few others it’s all about visuals, looks and style. These characteristics are perfectly suited to our Visual AI technology. Our intellectual property is patent pending technology that generates new synthetic original images that may pass for real. He doesn’t copy pictures or movements, he learns what a dress is, how it fits and what details can be done to create original content. Understanding the current state of fashion and the potential of AI-generated content to solve some of its key problems, the Lab’s research team developed IP technology incorporating Microsoft Azure Machine Learning, an AI solution, to provide designers, brands and marketplaces with a learning tool. from multiple sources and generates high definition clothing images or professional digital style content. Technological capability can also be used to “rethink” and generate new design ideas based on unsold inventory and dead tissue for example. With this technology, brands can first show images of clothing to their customers through e-commerce or social media, before they even exist. This will be a very accurate way to predict the demand for this item and avoid the current status quo and industry processes, which generate a lot of unsold inventory. “The technology we develop can be applied in almost any industry, but for fashion, we solve real problems and make a positive impact.“ Orlando Ribas, CEO of XNFY Lab. The vision behind this project is also aligned with the recent Microsoft in culture, a Microsoft initiative that merges creative industries with technology to innovate. EVOLUTION OF OUR AI-GENERATED MODE Overall, Microsoft Azure Machine Learning enhances the business potential of fashion by enabling researchers to collaborate, improve, train and deploy AI models and accelerate our time to market. In addition, it allows customers to validate and test data sets faster, resulting in results in hours rather than days. The story continues “We have reached the first step on our roadmap with impressive results. To celebrate this milestone, we’re preparing a small, limited-edition crowdfunding where we’ll put the AI ​​design product in the hands of customers.“ Orlando Ribas, CEO of XNFY Lab. “Microsoft’s collaboration with XNFY Lab helps drive innovation in the fashion industry. Today we are witnessing a second wave of digital transformation which we hope will push us even faster in the future, also in the field of fashion. AI increases human knowledge and creativity which is always in fashion relies on to create masterpieces like never before, “ says Michele Camuri, retail industry leader, CPG, fashion and luxury at Microsoft. For more details: Full PR and to learn more about XNFY Lab.

For more details on the project: AI for fashion

For more information, also visit XNFYLab.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.







