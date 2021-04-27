Fashion
34 best wedding guest dresses to rock in 2021
There is nothing more beautiful than a spring wedding, and as beautiful as the bride is bound to appear, there is no shame in wanting to look your best.
Whether your upcoming event is at noon in a garden or just before an evening reception, we’ve rounded up some of the best dresses wedding guests can wear for any special occasion this spring.
From plus size to petite, from silky cocktail dresses to flowy maxi dresses, we’ve got all spring wedding guests covered with this guide to looking and ready for the event.
Best wedding guest dresses for spring and summer
1. LDT Tyra Colorblock Dress
This sleeveless A-line dress has a simple style that is taken up a notch by the colorful fabric. We love the bold purples and pinks, as well as the flattering length.
2. Torrid Crinkle Knit Skater Midi Dress
The pretty keyhole back and emerald green crumpled fabric take this plus size option from Torrid to a whole new level.
3. James Miranda Draper Wrap Dress
Nothing says “spring” like a soft gingham print, and this gorgeous wrap dress from Draper James is a perfect example of spring charm.
4. Trisha Stretch Shirt Dress
Adorned with fun illustrations in bubblegum pink and various shades of green, this fit and flare ruffle shirtdress is a fresh and ultra-feminine choice for sunny garden weddings. Plus, who can resist the roomy pockets?
5. Deep V ruffle dress, Rue 21
This affordable dress is available in plus sizes and comes in a beautiful light pink hue. Chiffon fabric, ruffle accents, and puffed sleeves make this a great option for wedding guests.
6. Summersalt full collar dress
You’ll look like a wedding guest in this lightweight high neck dress from Summersalt. Made with recycled silky charmeuse, its romantic smocking, watercolor florals and delicate ruffles are perfect for a casual garden.
7. Lands’ End piped sheath dress
Simplicity is key with this navy sheath dress, the perfect canvas for accessorizing.
8. Next to You ruffled midi dress
Dance the night away in this romantic pink ruffle midi dress, featuring flowing sleeves and a dramatic side slit.
9. Torrid ruffled long dress
Pretty in pink! This V-neckline and back maxi dress has a belted waist and tiered styling, which makes it totally wedding-worthy. The soft fabric is breathable and weather-ready and is available in plus sizes up to 6X.
10. Dressbarn Striped Loose Dress
This unique sleeveless striped dress gives us the main outdoor wedding vibes with its loose, comfortable fit and stylish tie back.
11. Rexi long dress
Show off a little off the shoulder in this dainty maxi dress. Available in navy blue and light pink, it can also be easily dressed up or down, depending on the dress code of the big day.
12. James Love Circle Draper Dress
Cherry blossoms get a new color palette with this navy and yellow V-neck style from Draper James.
13. Coolibar tunic dress
For an outdoor wedding, a dress with built-in UPF is a plus. That’s why we love this tunic dress from Coolibar, which comes in both solid colors and prints and is made with sunscreen included.
14. Shein A-Line Dress
This floral v-neck dress fits like a wrap dress without the belt. It is available in plus sizes up to 4X and is available in white or black fabric, making it a great choice for a day or a night out.
15. Beverly Z Supply slub dress
A little black maxi dress made of the perfect airy fabric, this stunning has a high neckline, a keyhole in the back and the perfect number of flattering ruffles.
16. Mango floral print dress
This short sleeve floral dress is romantic enough for any type of wedding. Its shorter length makes it a great dress to pair with vibrant heels.
17. LDT Annemarie Polka Dot Dress
The stretchy fabric and boat neckline of this simple black dress from LDT make it perfect for a garden wedding or an outdoor reception. With a flattering black waistband and trendy white polka dots, it’s a stylish option in comfy fabric.
18. Short-sleeved dress and jacket
Yellow, pink or white? This bohemian style mini dress has a loose fit and clasps with a keyhole button at her back. The cuffs are lined with elastic to keep the flowing fabric in place and the length is perfect for hot weather.
19. Paris long dress
Prepare to stun in this vibrant maxi dress that serves up all kinds of drama. Kimono sleeves and gathered waist are flattering for any body type, while the comfortable material is also light enough for warmer outdoor entertaining.
20. A New Day Ruffle Hem Dress
This simple and comfy maxi from Target has a ruffle hem and a flattering self-tie belt. It’s also available in plus sizes and tons of colors like coral, light purple, and mint.
21. Shabby Chic Ingram Maxi
The stunning ruffles of this navy blue maxi dress are enough to make everyone feel like the belle of the ball. Add the beautiful maxi length and traditional lace and you will fall in love with this option.
22. Toccin handkerchief race dress
This striking dress has a high neck bodice and is made from lightweight textured cotton. The dress is belted with a beautiful bow and is perfect for sunny days with its hibiscus red color.
23. Shein Belted Dress
This pale blue floral print dress is available in plus sizes and has a pretty belt to tie at the waist. Accessorize with nude heels and metallic earrings for the perfect spring wedding look.
24. Amanda Uprichard Maisie midi dress
This gorgeous pastel yellow dress has a zipper at the back and perfectly hugs the shoulders while accentuating the open neckline. The flowing yellow sleeves only add to its elegance.
25. Aliya ruffle v-neck dress
Take her to the tropics in this stunning patterned dress from Alex Marie. You’ll catch people’s attention with the bold colors, but there’s a good chance they’ll compliment you on the subtle bleachers and flattering tie-up waist as well.
26. Rue 21 lace-paneled long dress
This maxi dress is available in several pastel shades and has lace accents to give an extra spring vibe.
27. Teri Jon Floral Print Long Sleeve Dress
Perfect for springtime events, this lightweight, knee-length, long-sleeved dress has a neckline to accentuate its simple silhouette. And, the black background and the striking floral print make it a great option for an evening wedding.
28. Vintage Flair Dress by Betsey Johnson
Take the little black dress to the next level with this trendy cherry print dress from Betsey Johnson, which has a low flair and spaghetti straps in addition to a pink and green cherry print.
29. Rungolee St. Tropez dress
We love the bright pink colors of this pink and white Rungolee dress. The soft elastic at the waist and alluring V-neckline make this a lovely dress for an outdoor affair.
30. Lands’ End Surplice Wrap Maxi Dress
Available in several colorful patterns, this cap sleeve maxi is comfortable, stretchy and perfect for a garden or beach wedding.
31. A new day dress
The color options are strong for this simple dress from Target, and it comes in plus sizes. Pick a color like hot pink or muted olive green and get to work by accessorizing.
32. Shabby Chic Agatha Maxi
Lace for days! This dress is available in a gorgeous mahogany red hue and has flowing sleeves, an empire waist and buttons on the back.
33. Torrid Chiffon Skater Midi Dress
This plus size option from Torrid is totally worthy of a whirlwind. Crafted from vibrant purple chiffon and accented with buttons and little heart-shaped “dots”, all this dress needs are some sparkly accessories to get ready for the wedding.
34. Garden Date midi dress
There is a lot to love about this alluring floral dress from Lulus. The princess seam bodice fits your waist perfectly, while the square neckline and side slit add a bit of attitude to the classic A-line silhouette.
For more stories like this, check out:
To discover more offers, buying advice and recommendations for economical products, download the new app TODAY and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
