



Style wise, awards like the Oscars can be both really exciting and inspiring as well as depressing. Depressing how? Well, most of the men show up to these shows in classic black or white ties, with very little variation on this theme. Women, on the other hand, are both much more able and willing to experiment with their red carpet outfit, showing off some dramatic designer tailoring. The 93rd Academy Awards, which took place over the weekend, was particularly disastrous when it came to menswear, as The Spicy Cough's lasting impact means we attended a dramatically reduced ceremony in Los Angeles, with many attendees listening to screenings abroad. Fewer people meant less variety in outfits, and everything was a bit ho-hum. Except for Sacha Baron Cohen. Listening to Sydney alongside his wife Isla Fisher, the 49-year-old British comedian – known for his satirical characters such as Ali G, Erran Morad and especially Borat Sagdiyev – was by far the best dressed man at the Oscars, which debuted a fun twist on the tuxedo while still remaining quite dapper. Cohen contrasted a dark brown jacket and bow tie with light beige pants, opting to skip socks and brogues and opt for sleek heeled moccasins. It's a summery but still formal look that set it apart from all the boring numbers the other male nominees have gone for. You don't have to reinvent the wheel, folks. The color scheme is also a fun little callback to some of the intentionally terrible costumes he wore in the character of Borat: the fictional Kazakh journalist has a passion for gray and brown suits – as well as bright green mankinis, of course. . The outfit is a master class on how to properly wear brown – we're looking at you, Joe Jonas … RELATED: Joe Jonas Comes Down To Brown Town With '90s Outfit Cohen was nominated for two awards: Best Supporting Actor for his role as Abbie Hoffman in The Chicago 7 trial, and best suited scenario for Borat Moviefilm later. Borat's highly anticipated sequel also received a third nomination – Maria Bakalova, who played Borat's daughter Tutar, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. The big Oscar news was Nomadland obtaining the best film with the best director for Chloé Zhao. Zhao, who is Chinese, became the first woman of color to receive the award for best director, and only the second woman to win the award since Kathryn Bigelow won in 2010 for The Hurt Locker.







