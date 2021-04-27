Emerging Chinese fashion influencers to know in 2021 – WWD





LONDON – Chinese fashion influencers have become the guardians of the world’s largest luxury market. Big names like Gogoboi, Mr. Bags, Fil Xiaobai and Anny Fan have dominated the game for years. Today, as brands continue to forge new relationships with young consumers, a new wave of fashion influencers is gathering momentum. Here, WWD highlights nine emerging Chinese fashion influencers with different strengths and selling points that fashion brands are expected to experience in 2021. Cici Xiang A supermodel and art history graduate, Xiang has built a successful modeling career since 2013. After graduating in 2019 from the University of the Arts in London, she returned to China and started an art project called “C for ABC” to work with galleries and institutions to bridge the gap between the art world and the public. At the same time, she continues to attend fashion events, walk for emerging designers, appear in local campaigns and magazine covers. Most recently, she closed Märchen’s fall 2021 collection runway show in a dress that costs 250,000 renminbi, or $ 38,276. Candice yu With 5.5 million subscribers on Weibo and a dedicated fan base in the gaming community, Yu is a leading esports host for the popular League of Legends video game. Prada recently started dressing her and invited her to join her “Prada Live” chat series. The brand hopes to connect her with a group of audiences inaccessible to traditional fashion influencers. Yueyi Wang Wang, better known as Hachi for her 2.2 million Weibo subscribers, is an emerging actress, vlogger and influencer. Recently featured in the fantasy film “The Yinyang Master”, she is a regular guest at Chanel, Burberry, Bulgari, Gucci and Tiffany events in China. With six films and TV series to be broadcast in the coming months, it’s a matter of time that she will be signed as a brand ambassador by luxury brands. He Huixiang He is a beauty and fashion influencer with a considerable following on the Xiaohongshu social commerce platform. Different from the traditional fairy princess aesthetic of Xiaohongshu, she brings a cool attitude and more avant-garde fashion to the table. Her unconventional approach also earned her the opportunity to work with Coach, Net-a-porter, Chanel and a wide range of beauty brands including Byredo, Tom Ford and Helena Rubinstein. Savi sui With over 5.5 million subscribers across all social media, Beijing-based Sui is known for producing vlogs on topics ranging from beauty, fashion, travel, cooking, and design to interior. She shares her seasonal wardrobe tips and most recently her wedding preparations with her fans. She has also worked with Celine, Gucci, Mulberry and Sergio Rossi on product recommendations. Meng-ke Wu Wu is a dancer and model from Taiwan. She recently appeared in an Apple Watch commercial and was featured in a fashion film Nowness, in which she danced at the Museum of Art Pudong, which is due to open later this year. She collaborated with Chanel, Burberry and SK-II on editorial content showcasing her talents as a professional dancer. She is also the founder of Body Detour, a dance and performance workshop. Pan haowen A model and increasingly a full-fledged fashion influencer, Pan is one of the most recognizable and requested new faces in China. She recently walked for the Dior cruise show in Shanghai, appeared in the Versace Chinese New Year capsule campaign, and hosted Chanel’s spring 2021 collection livestream with brand ambassador William Chan. Gong Linxuan Gong started out as a published writer, and his fashion articles on WeChat and Weibo first caught the attention of brands like Prada and Chanel. Soon he switched to being a full time influencer, and now he works with brands like Thom Browne, Ferragamo and Tissot, and attends a wide range of fashion events. Aha Lolo Aha Lolo, founded by Meng Zhang and Pablo Zhang, is a popular vlogging duo that produces videos on hot topics in the fashion industry, including feuds between celebrity designers and the crazy things that rich Chinese buy. Their videos are not only popular on platforms like Bilibili and Weibo in China, but their YouTube channel also has over 117,000 subscribers and has a total of 12.1 million views. Related: Virtual idols in China, Fab or Fad? Influencing China with Caution and Precision Virtual idols This fashion influencer survived the COVID-19 lockdown in Wuhan, China







