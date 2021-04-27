Fashion
Thom Browne returns to New York for a September show: EXCLUSIVE – WWD
Thom Browne returns to New York – at least for a season.
The designer said that in a spectacular show of support for his longtime partner Andrew Bolton’s upcoming show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, he will also be hosting his fashion show in the city. Bolton is chief curator of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. As reported, the Met is planning a two-part celebration, which will last for a year, premiering in September and will be highlighted with a fashion exhibition. Entitled “In America: A Fashion Lexicon”, the exhibition will be used to celebrate the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary and explore the modern vocabulary of American fashion. It will also coincide with New York Fashion Week, which begins September 8 and runs through September 12.
“I decided to go back to New York to support Andrew’s next show at the Met,” Browne said. “I think it’s so important that all American designers recognize the importance of Andrew’s vision. This celebration of American fashion will be such a beautiful showcase of the real talent that exists here in America.
Browne said his plan is to show off his men’s and women’s collections together, but beyond that, details are yet to be worked out. Her last two shows were cinematic extravagances, the first at the Coliseum in Los Angeles for her Spring 21 collection featuring Olympic athletes, and the second with Lindsey Vonn skiing Solitude Mountain in Park City, Utah, in a Thom Browne tuxedo for the fall line. .
The designer said he’s not sure yet if any celebrities will be involved in the September show, but he expects it to be memorable nonetheless. “I don’t know what or how I’m going to show in New York, but I’m sure I’ll make it worthy of my return to New York. I will try not to disappoint. “
But don’t get too used to seeing the Thom Browne show in New York City. He said he was going back to Paris when it was safe to do so.
“After this show in New York in September, I plan to return to Paris where I have been showing my collections for quite some time now,” he said. “But I am still so proud to be an American designer presented in Paris.”
He continued, “Paris has been so important to me as a designer – and to my evolution and growth as a designer. [The city has] has always embraced the provocative ideas of my collections and, also, it challenged me to live up to the standards of presentation in Paris.
He said that as an American designer in Paris, he believes it is imperative to always be on top of your art. “It’s important that I represent American fashion in the strongest and most important way possible,” he said. “I want American fashion to be proud.”
He will seek the same result for his return to New York.
“The format of my show in September will most definitely be a combination of what I’ve experienced over the past year and something physical that I love so much. The shorts from the latest collections have been a challenge and a lot of fun to create, and I want to continue in the future with the way I show my collections. But a face-to-face experience, being able to show the collections, with all the special details and emotions, in real time, is always important and irreplaceable.
His last two shows have been applauded for their creativity and their ability to blend fantasy and drama. And he hopes he can recreate that in New York this fall – whatever the format.
“I will never stop challenging myself to create fantasy, beauty and provocation in my collections, whether live or digital,” he said.
Browne said presenting his collection in film form was a learning experience for him and his team. “The most important thing we have all learned is to challenge ourselves to do things differently, but never forget what we have done well in the past – that we focus on what we can do and forget about what we have done well in the past. that we can’t.
Although the pandemic has radically changed the way designers present their collections, Browne believes that as long as they stay true to their core values, shows – regardless of format – will continue to have value.
“The most important thing for me is that every designer has to use their own voice to tell a story in their own way, to stay true to who you are and truly authentic,” he said. “And the story told must be meaningful, entertaining, thought-provoking, beautiful and unique, and personally authentic.”
