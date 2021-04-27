McCleary, Iowa baseball in Northwestern nonstop fashion

At the bottom of the ninth inning, pinch hitter Brett McCleary had a three-run home run in right field, propelling the Hawkeyes to a 12-9 victory over the Wildcats.

For much of the Iowa baseball game with Northwestern Monday, wide receiver Brett McCleary sat in the Hawkeyes dugout, enjoying a hot, sunny day at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City from the bench.

Then, after eight innings of rest, Hawkeye head coach Rick Heller finally called McCleary’s number. With teammates Brendan Sher and Ben Norman at base, McCleary entered the batter’s box in the bottom of the ninth inning with an out on the scoreboard.

After taking a ball and two strikes, McCleary saw the pitch he had planned since the stick started a slider. McCleary then took Wildcat’s right-handed slider Reed Smith to the back of the right field, over the outside wall of the field, and over a pole that anchors one of Duane Banks Field’s fixtures to the ground.

McCleary’s three-run homerun propelled the Hawkeyes to a 12-9 victory and a 2-0 Wildcats series sweep.

“I was not [aiming for the light fixture]McCleary said after the game. “I was looking for a cursor, like I said. It was a bit up in the air, and I knew if I could shoot something that way it would have a big chance of scoring Ben. We had good speed in second so it was my approach that while batting to see something I could shoot that way.

“Right before this swing, Rick, Coach Heller, called me up and just said, ‘Aim for the Tigerhawk,’ added McCleary. “’Hit something hard that way. Hit something on a line this way. That’s what I did, I was just trying to find something on top of the plate that I could hit that way, and it seemed to work.

According to Heller, McCleary’s departure moment hardly ever happened.

“Choosing him was not an easy decision because [freshman Michael Seegers], in his last three strokes with the bat he had a hit and he brings speed to the table, so if he could get around a ball or something like that, he would probably have a chance to beat him, ” Heller said. “But we knew McCleary’s had been very successful for us in this situation. I felt like with the game, with the pitcher he was facing, he was going to get something, if he was disciplined he was going to put something out over the plate, raised more and probably a brittle ball. . He does a really good job of staying on those and putting them on the right ground.

McCleary is one of three Hawkeye hitters who took the bats for third in Heller’s roster on Monday. First baseman Peyton Williams started the game and was third on the Iowa roster. Per Heller, however, Williams suffered an injury during the fifth inning which forced him out of the competition.

“He just stopped when he got into first base,” Heller said. “You know he fought through the hamstrings [injury earlier this season]. We think it could be a quad. So I don’t know 100%, but I think it’s something to do with his quad. It’s such a shame because we’ll find a way even if he’s missing it will make things a lot harder if he’s not in there for sure.

Pitcher Trenton Wallace replaced Williams, who got a walk and a single in his two beats.

Heller decided to replace Seegers to pinch Wallace in the eighth inning.

McCleary’s home run capped a late comeback effort in Iowa that started in the eighth frame. As the set neared, the Hawkeyes called the Wildcats 8-5. Iowa then hung seven points on Northwestern in just two innings of action.

“I think it’s part of our culture,” said outfielder Ben Norman. “We always have a never give up attitude. We just want to be as tough as possible all the time. It also comes with experience. I mean, we have a lot of older guys and we know we’re really capable of coming back to games. So even though we’re down, we know we haven’t gone out.

Iowa returns to action this Friday to begin their three-game game with Indiana at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington.