Dua Lipa’s Oscars dress looked so different on the Balenciaga catwalk





Although she didn’t attend the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Dua Lipa still delivered a jaw-dropping Oscar fashion moment from the Rosewood Hotel in London. While performing at Elton Johns’ annual Oscars party, Lipa wore a fringed silver dress, confirming that her awards looks are always full of glamor (I’m never do not thinking of the Lipas Versace butterfly dress from the Grammys 2021). If you feel your designer knowledge tingles when watching the singer perform a duet with Bennie and the Jets with John, your style instinct was just about the money. The metallic fringed dress debuted as part of the Balenciagas fall / winter 2021 collection and courtesy of Lipas stylist Lorenzo Posocco, the runway look made for the perfect pop performance ensemble. When presenting the fashion house parade, the semi-sheer Balenciaga fringed dress was paired with thigh-high armor, an outfit that an avant-garde medieval knight could wear in a fight. For Lipas’ musical performance at the virtual gala, however, Posocco went in a different shoe direction. Lipa wore the spliced ​​dress with a pair of Balenciagas knife pumps in a brilliant white tint. The 25-year-old also wore Chopard diamond earrings and a large ring with a Faberg demantoid garnet, which added even more sparkle to her already dazzling look. Lipa’s flapper-inspired dress also correlated with a resurgent spring 2021 trend: the party-inspired style of the Roaring Twenties. Her 1920s-inspired fringe dress wasn’t the only Balenciaga dress Lipa wore to her Oscar performance that raised $ 3 million for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Posocco also put Lipa in a custom velvet dress with an extravagant mermaid skirt, also from the fashion house. According to Vogue, the haute couture dress pays homage to the feminine and dramatic creations of founder Cristbal Balenciagas of the 1950s. Check out Lipas’ two memorable Oscar looks below, including the original silver gown from the Balenciagas Fall / Winter 2021 show. Dua Lipa in Balenciaga at the Elton Johns Academy Awards: David M. Benett / Getty Images The look of the Balenciagas Fall / Winter 2021 show: Courtesy of Balenciaga Dua Lipa in Balenciaga at the Elton Johns Academy Awards: David M. Benett / Getty Images

