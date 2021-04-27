Slim Wallets For Men: Avoid Bulky Wallets For Sleek Designs To Carry Your Essentials | Most Wanted Products





Slim wallets for men with prices: Product Price Allen Solly slim wallet Rs 1,499 to 499 Slim wallet with RFID blocking Rs 1,299 – 429 Thin wallet with button placket Rs 1,699 to 499 Thin wallet in black Rs 1,599 to 525 Slim Wallet for Men in Black Rs 1,699 to 799 This brown leather bifold wallet from Allen Solly is a great option for men looking for a classic wallet. The wallet has an embossed brand detail on the top which gives it a sophisticated and elegant look. Usually, most men own the same wallet for years until it loses its ability to hang on the inside. Conventional wallets can also look overly padded and not fit the current cuts of popular pants and jeans and can weigh you down as well. A slim wallet, besides helping you prioritize your things, will fit into pockets much more easily and won't create unwanted bulges and bumps. While a slim wallet can be simplified in its construction, it stands out from others in features such as construction, tough materials, RFID blocking, and more. If you're looking to streamline the contents of your pockets, a slim wallet that also has a money clip can help. Here are our slim wallet picks that will rid your pocket of unnecessary clutter: The wallet is also designed with leather inside and includes 7 card slots, 2 hidden / interior card slots and 1 money clipper to help your wallet stay organized. This credit card holder is made from 100% genuine leather. This card holder can hold and cover up to 6-7 credit, debit or business cards, ID cards and cash. The wallet has an RFID blocking shield and will provide protection against information theft. This card wallet will fit easily in your shirt and pants pocket and won't feel heavy or bulky. The wallet measures 7 by 10 cm. This sleek and stylish wallet comes with a button placket that provides both aesthetic appeal and security to your wallet contents. This slim wallet is carefully designed and made of soft and firm genuine leather on the outside and twill fabric on the inside. The outer surface of the wallet is also highlighted by contrasting stitching which gives it an attractive appeal. This wallet also has an RFID blocking function. This bifold wallet includes a money clip and slots for ID, debit and credit cards. The wallet is made of 100% genuine leather and measures 11 by 8.5 by 0.5 cm. The wallet would be a smart upgrade from a bulky wallet that has seen better days. The black wallet would suit all kinds of outfits, whether casual or formal. This wallet is designed to carry the essentials, like your payment cards and some cash. The card holder has a slim profile and features a nice leather or nylon trim and a soft lining. This wallet is made of high quality dry milled genuine leather which is extremely soft and durable. Its smooth texture gives it an elegant look and it is perfect for everyday use. The bifold wallet has many pockets: one for bills and cash, one for coins and three for cards.

