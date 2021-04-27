This spring’s fashion outlook aims for sustainability

Photo by Madeline Elli

A major fashion draw right now seems to be aiming for nothing less than an emotional resurrection.

Honestly, I’m having so much fun with my clothes and my wardrobe more than ever, Sarah Edwards tells me over the phone. Looking in her closet as much as her post-pandemic future, the CEO and co-founder of Twin Cities Fashion Week, a biannual showcase of local designers and fashion items, is truly excited about a pale pink fabric on which she fell while shopping. He has golden pearl stars exploding all over the place. It just makes you happy, she said. I don’t know how to put it another way.

After COVID-induced cancellations in recent years, MN Fashion Week (FWMN) is organizing a comeback this week over four days (April 28-May 1). In a return to form, the series installs tracks in the commercial spaces of the Twin Cities metro. Whether in person or online, wait high fashion hats, face shields and flower arrangements; a show with a tropical vintage vibe; the woodland fantasy the wear and tear of the northern woods; and other cheerful examples of local couture.

While last spring saw well over a dozen events planned (too much noise, Edwards thought), this season’s lineup, called Awake, only features seven, all very focused with very crowded audiences. specific.

Tickets for in-person portions of the show (which follow COVID-19 guidelines, Edwards assures) have almost sold out at this point, although events are also being streamed online. One positive thing with the pandemic is that we can reach a larger audience, she notes.

Photo by Grace McAvoy

Post-pandemic themes

Contrary to this thirst for stylistic liberation, FWMN simultaneously taps into a sense of anxiety and responsibility. Read almost like a political mission statement, as drafted by the FWMN leadership team and a fashion advisory board, says Edwards, these spring themes are vintage / thrift, sustainability and ethical fashion and local.

Photo by Madeline Elli

In terms of spectacle, watch for these ideas in features like eco-friendly parts from Sun50 that prioritize skin cancer prevention, or the spotlight on the women’s vintage and second-hand shops presented by Everyday Ejiji.

Specifically, the FWMN’s spring themes reflect trends in the fashion industry that COVID-19 is said to have accelerated.

You can see these trends in the State of Fashion 2021 McKinsey & Company report. The consultancy firm’s December statement said the pandemic has boosted consumers’ interest in equity and social justice. In short, it suggests buyers pay more attention harmful and abusive labor practices in large supply chains. On top of that, experts have sounded the alarm on the environmental impact of the resource-intensive fashion industry.

I think one of the good things about the pandemic and everything we’ve been through as a community in Minneapolis, with social unrest, is that I think people are starting to be more aware of where they are coming from. clothes and to be a little more socially aware of who makes their clothes, the story behind, trying to stay away from fast fashion, says Edwards.

Giving up wearing fast fashion (think: clothes made cheaply and curled up on catwalks, sold glowing brightly in malls) means eliminating a relatively inexpensive option. This is where the vintage / thrift store theme comes in. Obviously, not everyone can afford [sustainable clothing], Said Edwards, so I think thrift stores and Goodwill and all these places have a moment that’s going to go on. (FWMN has local options for vintage and resale, such as In the rabbit hole and Glam Diggers Vintage.)

The seven shows also bring together local talent whose handcrafted clothing and accessories embrace sustainability, such as 1004 models, Arway bags, Foam design, Love your melon, and others.

Photo by Grace McAvoy

The Roaring Twenties?

FWMN also marks what you might consider a big Twin Cities debut for hidden and dreamy outfits.

For Edwards, this comes after a period of personal apathy. She just didn’t care about fashion amid COVID-19 and social unrest. I felt depressed, anxious and sad, and clothes have always been a feeling of light in my life, it’s this art form that really turns me on, she says. And I just felt like I was wearing the same sweatshirt and not even jeans: leggings every day, without my hair or makeup. I was just in this sameness routine, like groundhog day. I did not feel well.

Edwards is not alone. Purchases of sweatpants increased 80% in April 2020, according to The New York Times, who also published a leggings defense in November. Because yes, athleisure did well, too much.

Photo of Nicole Feest; styling by Mimi Giek; makeup by Kimberly Clairmont; hair by Kati Giles

With the Pfizer and Moderna saga underway, some expect a renaissance in the field of clothing (without necessarily entrust our sweatpants to a bonfire, Is). Count Edwards among them.

I’ve always had a pretty loud style, but I think I lean into it even more, she says. I guess I always thought of fashion like the theater, in a way, where you can dress up, play a character, and have fun.

She plans a wild scene similar to the roaring twenties, when people got up and dressed, partied and bounced out after the 1918 influenza pandemic. I think the pandemic taught us, OK, I understand that maybe [this outfit] is uncomfortable, but there is something about feeling good, getting up, getting dressed, and taking care of yourself and your clothes.

At the same time, the McKinsey report predicts a decline in fashion demand even as our public life recovers, due to restricted purchasing power amid rising unemployment and inequality.

In the same vein, Edwards feels Marie Kondo-ing on foot. I think we’ve been home so much, so we were just going through all of our stuff, she said. Before, we might have been running like chickens with our heads cut off. In every aspect of our life we ​​put it under the microscope [and asking], Does this work for me? Does this bring me joy? Does it bring me goodness?

Edwards herself is coming out of her forties with a new hobby – sewing a potentially durable thing to do that kept her from looking at screens when she was at home. (Pro tip: She’s obsessed with her sewing teacher, designer Keiona Cook, from the young Lovelys sewing and arts collective.)

As for that pink fabric, the one with the golden stars, you can grab it at the end of the show. Edwards says she took her breath away with her friend Ramadhan Rammy Mohamed, a star designer at Ramadhan designs. Together, using the cheery fabric, they co-designed a maxi skirt with an off-the-shoulder crop top, says Edwards, an ensemble is expected to debut at this final season. Rammys does, she’s sure to point it out. While a sustainable haute couture world can wait on the other side of this sporty year, I’m not that far along in my tailoring yet!

Find more information about FWMN here, and follow on Instagram (@fashionweekmn).