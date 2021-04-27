Married At First Sight star Melissa Rawson wears SAME dress as rival Rebecca Zemek

First Sight Married Bride Melissa Rawson recently hit back at Rebecca Zemek after claiming her husband Bryce Ruthven had a ‘secret girlfriend’ while filming.

But it looks like the co-stars actually have something in common.

On Saturday, Melissa, 32, stepped out in the same dress Beck had worn on the dating show.

The workplace coach wore the long, tight black dress, which featured two cutouts on each side, as she attended a celebrity boxing match in Melbourne.

She paired it with a pair of black strappy heels and wore a black Apple Watch on her wrist.

Melissa styled her long blonde hair in curls and wore a neutral makeup palette when she made an appearance at the event with Bryce.

Meanwhile, Rebecca wore the stylish ensemble as she attended a dinner party while filming the series.

She also went for a natural makeup palette and tied her long blonde hair back into a low ponytail.

Melissa and Bryce are one of the most controversial couples this season of MAFS.

The couple faced numerous rumors that Bryce had a ‘secret girlfriend’ behind his wife’s back.

Bryce also suffered an endless backlash from fans for ranking Melissa “ fourth hottest ” on the show following a challenge andbrutally telling her that she is “not his type”.

However, to everyone’s surprise, the duo confirmed that they fell in love during the final vows, with Melissa posting on Instagram: “ My heart is full. I love this man so much and we make each other really happy every day.