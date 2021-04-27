Married At First Sight star Melissa Rawson wears SAME dress as rival Rebecca Zemek

Melissa Rawson, from Bride at First Sight, wears the SAME spectacular dress her rival Beck Zemek wore to a dinner party – but wears it awkwardly with an Apple Watch
By Mary Mrad For Daily Mail Australia
Published: | Update:
First Sight Married Bride Melissa Rawson recently hit back at Rebecca Zemek after claiming her husband Bryce Ruthven had a ‘secret girlfriend’ while filming.
But it looks like the co-stars actually have something in common.
On Saturday, Melissa, 32, stepped out in the same dress Beck had worn on the dating show.
Married at First Sight Melissa Rawson (left) wore the SAME spectacular dress rival Beck Zemek (right) wore at a dinner party.
The workplace coach wore the long, tight black dress, which featured two cutouts on each side, as she attended a celebrity boxing match in Melbourne.
She paired it with a pair of black strappy heels and wore a black Apple Watch on her wrist.
Melissa styled her long blonde hair in curls and wore a neutral makeup palette when she made an appearance at the event with Bryce.
On Saturday, Melissa, 32, stepped out in the same dress Beck wore on the dating show as she attended a celebrity boxing match.
Meanwhile, Rebecca wore the stylish ensemble as she attended a dinner party while filming the series.
She also went for a natural makeup palette and tied her long blonde hair back into a low ponytail.
Melissa and Bryce are one of the most controversial couples this season of MAFS.
Rebecca wore this stylish ensemble as she attended a dinner party while the show was filming
The couple faced numerous rumors that Bryce had a ‘secret girlfriend’ behind his wife’s back.
Bryce also suffered an endless backlash from fans for ranking Melissa “ fourth hottest ” on the show following a challenge andbrutally telling her that she is “not his type”.
However, to everyone’s surprise, the duo confirmed that they fell in love during the final vows, with Melissa posting on Instagram: “ My heart is full. I love this man so much and we make each other really happy every day.
Melissa and her ‘husband’ Bryce Ruthven are one of the most controversial couples this MAFS season
Publicity
Share or comment on this article:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos