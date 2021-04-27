Fairless Prom Dress

BREWSTER As the school days draw to a close, Fairless High School senior Annabelle Ehmer and her peers prepare to enjoy the latest activities of their college career.

The 18-year-old wants to make sure he has lasting memories, especially at the prom.

Ehmer, with the help of her mother and school officials, has collected over 130 dresses for those heading to prom this year.

“Money shouldn’t be a reason to miss out on memories,” she said. “I want everyone to feel beautiful. I don’t want anyone to be unhappy with their dress.”

Stark County students are invited to find the perfect dress during a 3 to 7 p.m. dress exchange Wednesday at Fairless High School, 11885 Navarre Road SW. Participants can bring a dress to donate, but it is not necessary to participate.

Dresses of all sizes, shapes and colors will be available for free, she said.

There is something for everyone, said Ehmer.

There are dresses with a little sparkle to totally dazzled. There are ball gowns with flowing layers of fabric or tulle skirts. Some are off the shoulder, one shoulder and dumbbells. They come in all lengths including knee length and low to the ground.

If a student can’t find their dream dress, Ehmer says he won’t let them come out empty-handed. With the support and donations of the community, they will work to find them the right dress.

A big heart

When it emerged that COVID-19 would put the kibosh on this year’s ball, Fairless’s parents began discussing hosting a community ball, Ehmer said.

“I knew some people in the community couldn’t afford a ball gown,” she said.

She didn’t want the financial burden to end a student’s hopes of going to prom.

Ehmer decided to collect the used crops and organize an exchange meeting in his basement.

Then, school officials announced that the school would hold a traditional ball.

At that time, Fairless Family Support Specialist Lucy Wyant contacted Ehmer. She had about 30 formal dresses in the school clothes closet that she was willing to donate to the cause.

“It was a sign that I had to get there,” Ehmer added.

Wyant said it is often the case that students forgo attending events like prom because they don’t have something to wear or the cost is too high.

The dress exchange helps break down those barriers, she said.

“It opens the door and gives everyone a chance to go to the ball,” Wyant said. “Once they graduate, they no longer have the opportunity to go to the ball.

“Even if they have money for a dress, why would you spend it when you could keep it for a car or for college?”

She said there are other resources available to help children obtain tickets and other items.

Besides dresses, shoes and other accessories are available.

With the dresses from the clothes closet and a social media campaign led by Ehmer’s mother Adrienne, she was able to amass over 100 dresses.

About two weeks ago, her mother put out a social media call for donated dresses, and the next morning the post had been shared more than 50 times and dresses were appearing on her doorstep.

The community, Ehmer said, has stepped up its efforts. Even though they didn’t have a dress to give away, people donated money to pay for shoes, dry cleaning, or accessories for the big night.

“Without the help of the community, my mom and others, I couldn’t have done this,” said the soccer and track athlete and cheerleader.

She also credits juniors Laci Wymer and Zach Kammer for helping organize the dresses. The couple work all year round in the clothes closet.

Wyant expects nothing less from Ehmer.

As a freshman, Ehmer and his friends approached Wyant to share their concerns that a college student might not be having a decent Christmas.

The group led by Ehmer bought Christmas presents, baked cookies, and then made frosting so the family could frost them together.

“That’s who his heart is,” Wyant said.

Ehmer, who will be attending Walsh University for occupational therapy, has been accepted into the BlouinScholars program at Walsh. Through a cohort, the group will focus on a social justice issue and study the issue during their four years at school.

During this time, she will travel to the country on missionary trips to find clean water, food and resources and to help rebuild shelters, among other things, and she will also have the opportunity to travel to the stranger for another missionary trip.

More help for the ball

The Perry Helping Perry Clothing Closet also offers prom wear, dresses, shoes and jewelry.

Typically, the clothes closet is for residents of Perry Township only, but Principal Nancy Weirich has decided to open the doors to any Stark County student in need of prom attire.

“I don’t want someone not going to their last prom in high school because they didn’t have something to wear,” Weirich said. “Especially the seniors.”

All of Perry Helping Perry’s services, including the free clothes closet and pantry, have seen more and more people seek help since the start of the pandemic.

“Because of COVID, there are financial problems,” she said. “I had to make a judgment and decided to open it to all the high school students in Stark.”

Weirich said they had a number of dresses, many of which still had price tags, as well as shoes and accessories for young girls and items for young men.

“I couldn’t believe it, I had so many with labels,” she says. “One was rated $ 800. These dresses are very expensive and we want to help you.”

Anyone in need of a ball gown can stop by the 5038 Tuscarawas St. W store in Perry Township from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday, or 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Weirich said if a student cannot come to the store when it is open, private appointments can be made to select items by calling the PHP line at 330-737-1281.

All prom wear is free.

Weirich also has gift certificates given by hairstylists and barbers to style students’ hair before the big event. These will be available to residents of the Township of Perry attending the ball.

Contact Amy at 330-775-1135 or [email protected]

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

Ball gown gift

What: Over 100 dresses in a variety of sizes, colors and styles will be available to choose from. The dresses given are welcome but necessary.

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday

Or: Fairless High School, 11885 Navarre Road SW, Brewster

Who: Available to any Stark County student

Cost: Release