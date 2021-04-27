Oscars 2021: 5 experts break down winners, speeches, fashion, music and other highlights

Chlo Zhao made history at 93rd Academy Awards as the first Asian-American woman and first woman of color to win the award for best director. She won for “Nomadland”, which Zhao also edited, produced and adapted as a screenplay (based on Jessica Bruder’s book).

Only one other woman won the award for best director: Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker” in 2008. Zhao and candidate Emerald Fennell (“Young promising woman”) were only the sixth and seventh women to receive nominations.

This was one of three outstanding awards given to women. Fennell won Best Original Screenplay for “Promising Young Woman” and Zhao for Best Picture.

These three awards put women in the spotlight like never before. But cinema is a collective art. Women were also celebrated in technical fields where sexism and gender disparity are even more entrenched.

Michelle Couttolenc won the award for best sound (“Sound of metal”) and Jan Pascale for the best tray decoration (“Lack”). Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson made history as the first African American winners in the makeup and hairstyle category (along with Sergio Lopez-Rivera) for their contributions to “My Raineys Black Bottom.”

Women also received awards as film producers: Dana Murray won the award for best animated feature film with Pete Docter (“Soul”), Alice Doyard won the award for best documentary short with Anthony Giacchino (“Collette”) and Pippa Ehrlich won the award for best documentary with James Reed (“My octopus teacher”).

This year, with shrinking audiences and pandemic restrictions, there was a bitter irony that women won more Oscars, in new and highly visible categories, than ever before.

-Julia Erhart

Better image

It’s no surprise that “Nomadland” took home the Best Picture award – its convincing good stuff and manages (like most Oscar contenders) to be a formula to its heart without appearing as such. In classic Hollywood fashion, beautiful images accompanied by derivative but touching music re-inscribe social and political history in the mode of melodramatic and intimate personal reflection.

Following Salt of the Earth Fern (Frances McDormand) on her journey through the American West, we experience her ups and downs, acknowledging the emotional impact the devastation of precarious employment has had on her. The brutal 21st century reality of powerless (non-union) workers becomes fodder for a narrative focused on an individual’s personal growth – including happily working for Amazon no less (his good pay, Fern says).

Still, it definitely works like a movie, painting a clearly drawn but nuanced portrait of life in post-industrial America. It is poetically loaded in its understatement and features excellent performances from McDormand and David Strathairn as his sweetheart.

It’s also better than most of its contenders, including the second “Promising Young Woman” and the irresistibly drab “Faded away.” The only exception is “Judas and the Black Messiah”, the best Oscar nominated film this year (if not the best film of the year).

-Ari Mattes

Acceptance speech

Continuing to make and distribute films over the past year has been an achievement in itself. Many speakers praised colleagues who persisted in believing in film projects amidst constant adversity.

The nominated films were a politically charged group. While the presenters acknowledged the problems, the winners largely allowed the films to talk about their own politics.

Gun violence and killings by the police were mentioned. HER (Best Original Song) proclaimed his role to fight for my people. Daniel Kaluuya (Best Supporting Actor) highlighted the spirituality and politics of the Black Panthers and said the work that remains to be done is for everyone in this room. Mikkel Nielsen (Best Editing) has done its part in funding the arts, praising the Danish Film School as its price justifying its support.

Best Director Zhao praised those who seek the good in others, while Best Documentary winner Ehrlich awarded courageous women joining hands and fighting for justice.

In general, however, the acceptance speeches did not indulge in political politics. There was no direct mention of the 2020 Americas election results, no Biden and nothing like the Trump mentions last year – just art at your fingertips.

-Tom Clark

Fashion

The intimate Academy Awards (with just 170 VIP guests at Los Angeles Union Station) meant a reduced red carpet. However, the participants made up for the lack of numbers by bringing color, glamor and scale to what they wore.

The dress code called for a fusion of inspiration and aspiration. After spending 2020 in our most comfortable clothes, this return to in-person awards called for a show.

The majority of the guests followed the directive. Sure, winning director Zhao opted for sneakers, but she wore them with her pale Herms sweater dress and French braids and looked effortlessly cool. Questlove Music Director dressed his rubber Crocs making them gold.

Early arrivals to the event included some of the best dressed men of the night, including Coleman Domingo in the Shocking and Delicious Pink Atelier Versace; LaKeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent 70s Custom Jumpsuit by Anthony Vaccarello; and adorable young Alan S. Kim in a short Thom Browne suit, bow tie and four bar socks.

Perhaps the strongest trend was volume: in skirts, sleeves and knots. Maria Bakalovas white tulle Louis Vuitton seemed directly related to Bjorks’ iconic swan dress from 20 years ago, just like Laura Derns marabou feather Oscar de la Renta.

Regina King was resplendent in a custom Louis Vuitton powder blue butterfly dress with huge winged shoulders adorned with jewels. The sleeves were also exaggerated in Angela Bassetts red Alberta Ferretti and Sparkling but sustainably made Marlee Matlins Vivienne Westwood.

Carey Mulligans two-piece gold Valentino, Nicolette Robinsons in black taffeta Zuhair Murad and Amanda Seyfrieds in red Armani Priv tulle all came up with skirts designed for social distancing.

The most ambitious? Surely Zendaya in a canary yellow, inspired by Cher Valentino Strapless With Over $ 6 Million In Bulgari Yellow Diamonds.

And the most inspiring: Youn Yuh-jung, 73 years old to make history as the first Korean woman to win an Oscar for her performance, wearing a navy dress by Egyptian designer Marmar Halim with Chopard jewelry. Perfect.

-Harriette Richards

Best actor

Anthony Hopkins won for “The father,” and Frances McDormand for “Nomadland”. Fair enough. Both are stellar actors who bring understated intensity to their performances in these films.

The two have carved out their niche in the Hollywood machine playing these kinds of characters, with Hopkins in the 21st century becoming a synonym for the Broken Patriarch and McDormand for the eccentric baby boomer.

Each could have played its part in its sleep, one suspects, without either of the two appearing particularly challenged from the point of view of the craft industry. But if there’s one thing you can count on when it comes to the Oscars, it’s polished, mean predictability, and those are two obvious choices.

In contrast, Riz Ahmed offers a less polished but stranger and more interesting performance in “Sound of Metal”, as does Andra Day, who over-acts in the lead role but nevertheless controls our attention in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

-Ari Mattes

Joaquin Phoenix presents the award for Best Leading Actor to Anthony Hopkins at the 93rd #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9E1dCnWXpg – Updates from Joaquin Phoenix (@jphoenixupdates) April 26, 2021

Best Original Music

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batistes winning for their music for “Soul” in the Best Original Score category is unusual in at least three ways. First, “Soul” is an animated film, (the first to win as a soundtrack since Michael Giacchinos “Up” in 2009).

Then there is the fact that “Soul” is dominated not only by jazz music, but by jazz music performed on screen – a genre rarely recognized by the academy today. You should go back to “Round Midnight” and Herbie Hancock in 1986 for something truly comparable.

Strangest of all, there’s a touch of category weirdness here. Academy rules state that multiple composers on a single film are only eligible if they work closely together. This makes sense for Reznor and Ross, whose careers in the soundtrack cannot be meaningfully separated. But Batiste did distinctly different music for “Soul”.

His films are the living, virtuoso jazz often played on screen by the characters in the films, while Reznor and Ross made an ethereal, synth-heavy underline for scenes set in the afterlife. In the end credits, Batiste – whose music does most of the heavy lifting in the film – isn’t even listed as a composer. Instead, Pixar chose to list it with jazz compositions and arrangements on credit.

However, common sense has prevailed this year and it may be time to rethink the rules for high score eligibility. Among the other nominees, Terence Blanchard should have felt tough after his wonderful music for a Spike Lee film (“Da 5 Bloods”) was once again overlooked, while Emile Mosseri would be happy as a nominee for the movie. first time despite its score for “Threatening” being arguably the strongest of the group.

-Dan Golding

Article invited by Julia erhart, Associate Professor, Screen and Media, Flinders University, Flinders University; Ari mattes, Senior Lecturer in Communication and Media, University of Notre Dame Australia; And Golding, Lecturer, Swinburne University of Technology; Harriette richards, Research associate, cultural studies, University of Melbourne; and Tom clark, President of the Academic Council, Victoria University

This article was originally published on The conversation