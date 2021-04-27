Amanda Holden’s shirt dress has a secret detail – and Kate Middleton is a big fan



















April 27, 2021



Laura Sutcliffe Amanda Holden wore a white shirt dress on Instagram that was from Kate Middleton’s favorite brand, Suzannah London. The dress featured a pattern on the skirt and the Britain’s Got Talent star added black high heels.

Amanda holden looked especially with bright eyes and a bushy tail on Tuesday morning, rocking a fabulous lady-shaped dress by Suzannah London. At first glance, he looked pretty and elegant, obviously. But the closer we looked we saw the cutest detail – there was a Venice print on the hem! It’s fabulous, isn’t it? READ: Amanda Holden shows us how to make tweed in a modern way The 1950s-inspired design was cut into a flattering midi length, had a button-down top and slim cuffed sleeves that end just above the elbow, with side seam pockets and a full bodice lining. Loading the player … WATCH: Amanda Holden struts in leather dress We also love the removable white cotton belt that perfectly completes the vintage look. Priced at £ 895, it’s a very expensive buy, but don’t worry, we’ve found some fabulous alternatives for a little less if you want that retro look on a budget. Continue scrolling! MORE: Take a look at Amanda Holden’s incredible collection of designer bags: from Dior to Gucci We’re sure the Duchess of Cambridge would love this dress. Amanda in her stunning Suzannah dress How do we know? Because the mother of three adores the premium brand Suzannah and has worn a variety of their pieces in recent years. Venice shirt dress, £ 895, Suzannah London BUY NOW Most memorable, Kate dazzled on day one of Wimbledon 2019 wearing a stunning white dress by the brand, which had a contrasting black button detail. Alyme Ramie shirt dress, £ 60, French connection BUY NOW Back then, she made the classic look her own by adding a black belt and simple black pumps, pushing her long hair back with a chic pair of sunglasses. Carrie linen shirt dress, £ 98, Earth BUY NOW At the time, fans were overjoyed to learn that the ‘Flippy Wiggle Dress’ was not available, but the brand has since made it a permanent fixture in their collection and it will set you back £ 1,850. Pink organza belted puff sleeve shirt dress, £ 31.00, Missguided BUY NOW MORE: Amanda Holden’s Wedding Belongs To A Movie: Photos & Details But, like much of Kate’s clobber, he’s in so much demand that even now, almost two years later, there’s a four-week waitlist to get him. Kate’s power is still there … The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







