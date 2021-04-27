Nolan Mains lands its first national fashion brand

Fashion designer Billy reid, whose modern classics are wardrobe staples for debonair A-listers like Daniel Craig, Idris Elba, and Ryan Gosling, plans to open just one physical store this year, and that will be in Edina, Minn.

Mall of America and Galleria have tried to attract the brand in the past, but ultimately Nolan Mains, the new 50th & France mixed-use development, convinced Billy Reid to move to Minnesota. We do best at independent / street side stores, says Reid. Were truly a community type store. You have to know your neighborhood, be kind to your neighborhood. This new development seems to line up very well.

Talks began before the pandemic, when Nolan Mains was tackling high-profile brands that would drive traffic to the new storefronts at the back of 50th Street. Soul Cycle, the first to log in, has yet to open. Basecamp Fitness recently debuted, but Nolan Mains has found its mark with local retailers including Stranger & Co., Six for Good, Dugo, Flirt, and Scout. Home decor brand Brooke & Lou launched a six-month pop-up at Nolan Mains last week. Local ice cream brand Sweet Science will soon be joining the mix. When it opens in May, Billy Reid will be the first national clothing brand to join Nolan Mains.

If you look at Grethen House, Evereve, Anthropologie, the sales volume at 50e & France maintains that it is a destination of choice, says Peter Deanovic, director of Buhl Investors, which leases the commercial part of Nolan Mains. Were looking for new nationals in the Twin Cities, someone who helps the locals and creates that feeling of discovery.

Billy Reid, who also makes women’s clothing, is currently sold at MartinPatrick 3 in the North Loop. The Twin Cities were on our radar, we knew we had a good customer base in that area, says Reid.

Edina marks the fifteenth location for Billy Reid, which also has stores in Chicago, New York and Washington DC. Based in Florence, Alabama, Billy Reids’ largest storefront concentration is in the south.

Reid moved to his wife’s hometown of Alabama to regroup when his former fashion label, William Reid (a fan favorite in the late ’90s at the exclusive Uptown Intoto boutique) retreated into the tumultuous months. that followed the September 11 attacks. Slowly and steadily he rebuilt and the first Billy Reid store opened in New York on the same day the stock market crashed in 2008.

The experience of the calamities enabled Reid to overcome the pandemic. I’ve tried my best to keep in mind that this will pass, that things will bounce back, says Reid. My mantra for the team has been: if we can be strong and do great things during this time, we will come out even stronger. We have huge opportunities ahead of us.

Like most fashion brands, Billy Reids’ online sales increased as people were stranded at home due to COVID-19. Reid notes that new customers account for the largest percentage of this increase in traffic.

But physical stores remain fundamental for the brand. We depend on our stores, on that interaction, says Reid. We try to create an almost residential atmosphere in the store, a place where customers want to spend time. There’s an element of hospitality to it. We want to entertain. This desire to make customers feel at home dates back to Reids’ childhood in Louisiana, growing up in his mother’s shop, located in his grandmother’s house. So you were literally walking into a house when you came shopping! Reid said. People came every day, just to hang out. This is the atmosphere we want to create in our own way. The stores are a lot like my house.

For the Edina store, Billy Reid brought in Minneapolis design firm Studio BV. The boutique will feature floor-to-ceiling bookcase cabinets, built-in reception area, Moore & Giles leather seating, vintage apothecary cabinets, mid-century chandeliers, and reclaimed oak clad walls.

The Billy Reids spring 2021 collection, designed before the pandemic, is inspired by California days designers: soft colors of the sea; Laid-back luxury typical of Los Angeles and reminiscent of clearer days to come. The staples include wrap dresses, knit jackets, linen crewnecks, and cotton and cashmere t-shirts. With prices starting around $ 160, Billy Reid pieces are designed for longevity, not seasonal trends.

I lived on the west coast, I lived in New York, I live in the south. It opened my eyes to the whole country, says Reid. Fashion is no longer regional. There is too much information out there, people are seeing things from all over the world. People know what’s going on. We just need to make clothes we want to wear and keep our fingers crossed for people to love it wherever they are.

Billy Reid opens May 13 at 395 Market St., Edina. Store hours will be Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.